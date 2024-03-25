Down Syndrome Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, the Down Syndrome Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Some of the key facts of the Down Syndrome Market Report:

The Down Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Down Syndrome Companies: AC Immune, Annovis Bio, Alzheon, OPKO Health, Inc., Aelis Farma, Eisai Inc., Elixirgen Therapeutics, Aphios Therapeutics, Avanti Biosciences, AelisFarma, Kinopharma, NeuroNascent, Inc., Pharmasum Therapeutics, and others

Key Down Syndrome Therapies: ACI-24, AEF0217, and others

According to the DSAGSL organization, approximately 400,000 Americans were diagnosed with Down syndrome in 2022, with around 6,000 babies born with the condition annually in the US.

As stated by the Minnesota Health Department in 2023, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 out of 800 to 1,000 live births in the US and stands as the most prevalent genetic cause of developmental delay. It further delineated three types of Down syndrome: trisomy 21 (nondisjunction), which comprises 95% of cases, translocation, making up about 4%, and mosaicism, accounting for roughly 1%.

Graaf et al. (2016) reported that in 2015, there were 419,000 individuals with Down syndrome residing in Europe. Additionally, between 2011 and 2015, there were 8,031 annual live births of children with Down syndrome, with a live birth prevalence of 10.1 per 10,000 live births.

According to Graaf et al. (2016), the estimated population prevalence of Down syndrome in the US is 1 in 1,499, encompassing approximately 206,366 individuals with the condition.

Antonarakis (2020) highlighted a significant increase in the lifetime prevalence of Down syndrome due to the global population growth. For instance, in the US, the population prevalence of Down syndrome surged from approximately 50,000 in 1950 (3.3 per 10,000 individuals) to around 212,000 in 2013 (6.7 per 10,000 individuals).

The Down Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Down Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Down Syndrome market dynamics.

Down Syndrome Overview

Down syndrome, known medically as trisomy 21, is a genetic condition distinguished by the presence of an extra chromosome 21, resulting in developmental and cognitive delays. This genetic anomaly originates from irregular cell division, leading to an excess of genetic material from chromosome 21. This additional genetic copy significantly alters the developmental course of affected individuals, potentially presenting a range of mental and physical obstacles that necessitate specialized care and support. Understanding the multifaceted manifestations of Down syndrome is crucial for providing affected individuals with optimal quality of life and opportunities for growth.

Characteristic features of Down syndrome include a distinct facial appearance, developmental delays, and intellectual disability. Individuals with Down syndrome also face an increased susceptibility to conditions such as heart or thyroid disease. Typical physical attributes associated with Down syndrome include a flattened facial profile, a shorter neck, small ears, hands, and feet, decreased muscle tone or joint hypermobility, and shorter stature during childhood and adulthood. However, it's important to note that while individuals with Down syndrome commonly exhibit mild to moderate intellectual disability, each person possesses unique abilities, learning styles, and developmental potentials that should be recognized and celebrated. Acknowledging these individual differences is essential for tailoring personalized care and support for individuals with Down syndrome.

Maternal age significantly influences the risk of having a baby with Down syndrome, particularly for women aged 35 or older, who face a heightened likelihood compared to younger mothers. Despite this, the majority of babies born with Down syndrome are actually born to mothers under 35, reflecting the higher overall birth rate in this age group. This underscores the intricate interplay between maternal age and the occurrence of Down syndrome, emphasizing the need for individualized care and genetic counseling for expectant mothers across all age brackets.

Down Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Down Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Down Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Down Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Down Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Down Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Down Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Down Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Down Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Down Syndrome Therapies

ACI-24

AEF0217

Down Syndrome Key Companies

AC Immune

Annovis Bio

Alzheon

OPKO Health

Aelis Farma

Eisai Inc

Elixirgen Therapeutics

Aphios Therapeutics

Avanti Biosciences

AelisFarma

Kinopharma

NeuroNascent

Pharmasum Therapeutics

Scope of the Down Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Down Syndrome Companies: AC Immune, Annovis Bio, Alzheon, OPKO Health, Inc., Aelis Farma, Eisai Inc., Elixirgen Therapeutics, Aphios Therapeutics, Avanti Biosciences, AelisFarma, Kinopharma, NeuroNascent, Inc., Pharmasum Therapeutics, and others

Key Down Syndrome Therapies: ACI-24, AEF0217, and others

Down Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Down Syndrome current marketed and Down Syndrome emerging therapies

Down Syndrome Market Dynamics: Down Syndrome market drivers and Down Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Down Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Down Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Down Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Down Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Down Syndrome

4. Down Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Down Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Down Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Down Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Down Syndrome

9. Down Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Down Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Down Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Down Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Down Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Down Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Down Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Down Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Down Syndrome Appendix

18. Down Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

