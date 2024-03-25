Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight.

Some of the key facts of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: Pfizer, Capricor Therapeutics, MyoKardia, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Berlin Cures, Vericel, and others

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Danicamtiv, Ixmyelocel, ARRY-371797, Ifetroban, BC 007, and others

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dilated Cardiomyopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market dynamics.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Overview

Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a heart muscle condition characterized by the enlargement and dilation of one or both ventricles, coupled with impaired contractility indicated by a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 40%. Typically, DCM progresses, culminating in heart failure and mortality. Survival rates without transplantation are generally dismal.

There are numerous causes of DCM, all impacting ventricular function to varying extents. While most DCM patients exhibit symptoms, some may remain asymptomatic due to compensatory mechanisms. However, ongoing ventricular enlargement leads to declining function, subsequently resulting in conduction system irregularities, ventricular arrhythmias, thromboembolism, and heart failure. Identifying and treating these patients promptly yields a better prognosis.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Prevalent Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dilated Cardiomyopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies

Danicamtiv

Ixmyelocel

ARRY-371797

Ifetroban

BC 007

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Key Companies

Pfizer

Capricor Therapeutics

MyoKardia

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Berlin Cures

Vericel

Scope of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and Dilated Cardiomyopathy emerging therapies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dilated Cardiomyopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

9. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

11. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

16. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

17. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Appendix

18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

