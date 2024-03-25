Huntington's Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

In the year 2021, the total prevalent cases of Huntington’s disease were ~80,200 in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

Some of the key facts of the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

The Huntington's Disease Market Size is anticipated to increase with a notable CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period, 2023–2032

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine, Tominersen, and others

The Huntington's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Huntington's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Huntington's Disease market dynamics.

Huntington's Disease Overview

Huntington's disease (HD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain's nerve cells over time. It is caused by a genetic mutation in the HTT gene, leading to the production of an abnormal form of the huntingtin protein. This mutated protein accumulates in the brain, particularly in the basal ganglia and cerebral cortex, resulting in progressive damage to these brain regions.

The characteristic symptoms of Huntington's disease typically manifest between the ages of 30 and 50, although onset can occur at any age. These symptoms include involuntary movements known as chorea, which are often the most noticeable early signs of the disease. Other symptoms may include cognitive impairment, such as difficulty with memory, concentration, and decision-making, as well as psychiatric symptoms like depression, anxiety, and irritability.

As the disease progresses, individuals with Huntington's may experience worsening motor symptoms, including rigidity, dystonia, and impaired coordination. Cognitive decline and psychiatric symptoms may also worsen, leading to significant impairment in daily functioning and quality of life.

Huntington's disease is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, meaning that a child of an affected parent has a 50% chance of inheriting the mutated gene and developing the disease themselves. Genetic testing can confirm whether an individual carries the mutation, allowing for early detection and proactive management of symptoms.

Currently, there is no cure for Huntington's disease, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life through medications, therapy, and support services. Research into potential disease-modifying treatments continues, offering hope for the future management of this devastating condition.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Huntington's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Huntington's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Huntington's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Huntington's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Huntington's Disease Therapies

Pridopidine

Tominersen

Huntington's Disease Key Companies

Prilenia Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

SOM Biotech

Annexon Biosciences

Vaccinex

Sage Therapeutics

UniQure Biopharma

Wave life sciences

Takeda

Medesis Pharma

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine, Tominersen, and others

Huntington's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and Huntington's Disease emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and Huntington's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Huntington's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Huntington's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Huntington's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Huntington's Disease

4. Huntington's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Huntington's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Huntington's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Huntington's Disease

9. Huntington's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Huntington's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Huntington's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Huntington's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Huntington's Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Huntington's Disease Market Drivers

16. Huntington's Disease Market Barriers

17. Huntington's Disease Appendix

18. Huntington's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

