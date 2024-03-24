Việt Nam's potential to become an AI dragon: Meta

VIETNAM, March 24 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is poised to emerge as a 'dragon' in the AI industry, thanks to its strong determination, entrepreneurial spirit and open government policies, according to a representative from the Meta Group.

Speaking at a press conference for the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 last week, Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy for Southeast Asia at Meta Group, pointed out the remarkable transformation of Việt Nam's economy over the past 23 years. He attributed this growth to the unwavering drive of the Vietnamese people and the Government's increasingly open policies, particularly in technology realm, including collaborations with countries like the United States and the American business community.

While acknowledging Việt Nam's progress, Frankel stressed the importance of maintaining an open policy to attract global investors and technology companies.

"The (Vietnamese) Government should remain open and continue to be a place where investors and technology companies from around the world want to come and do business," Rafael said, reaffirming Meta's commitment to supporting Vietnamese businesses in fostering innovation and advancing AI and semiconductor technologies.

AI, alongside the semiconductor industry, is considered a cornerstone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Its impact transcends technology, potentially revolutionising research, work dynamics, and content creation, and is expected to contribute trillions of US dollars to the global economy, as indicated by the McKinsey 2023 Report.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Huy Đông highlighted Việt Nam's proactive efforts to catch up with global AI development. He cited the government's initiatives, including the introduction of a national AI strategy until 2030, which has propelled Việt Nam to the 55th position in the AI readiness index in 2022.

Several Vietnamese companies, including FPT, Viettel AI, VNPT AI and VIN AI, are deeply engaged in AI research and application.

Phùng Việt Thắng, Country Director of Intel Vietnam, emphasised the necessity of a clear government strategy to bolster AI development across industries.

Meta to launch AI products in Việt Nam in 2024

In 2024, Meta plans to introduce AI products and services in Asia Pacific, including Việt Nam.

“We already have on the roadmap to launch AI products across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram in 2024 in Asia Pacific and Việt Nam is currently on that roadmap,” Rafael said, believing these tools can support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Việt Nam to foster innovation and growth.

Last September, Meta unveiled its first generative AI products, including a chatbot capable of generating text responses and photorealistic images. Meta AI is set to enhance user experiences on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, leveraging artificial intelligence for improved functionality and engagement. — VNS