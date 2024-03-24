New Book by Renowned Psychologist Challenges Human Perception of Reality
The Reality Paradox explores how the human mind so readily succumbs to lies we tell ourselves and hear from others, exposing illusions active in our own lives!
The paradox is that our experiences are completely real and completely illusory all at once. Memory illusions and the lies we confront daily define truth in our consciousness in a delusional way.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You - like many people - may not know we believe most of the lies we hear. But it’s the truth!
— Stephen Porter, Ph.D.
Renowned Psychologist Stephen Porter has spent his life understanding human perception of reality, publishing more than 100 journal articles on the subject, and featuring in such publications as The New Yorker, Newsweek, and Science Daily. His conclusion? That the human mind readily succumbs to lies we tell ourselves and those we hear from others, including deceptions so significant that they threaten our ability to comprehend personal reality and the world around us.
In The Reality Paradox, Stephen Porter outlines the titular contradiction, a theory he has distilled over years of observing criminals and psychopaths in his work with the justice system. In essence, “our experiences and the world around us are completely real and completely illusory all at once,” Porter explains, “memory illusions and the lies we are confronted with daily define truth in our consciousness in a delusional way.”
The popular psychology trade book is derived from the author’s academic and professional work on the way people behave when they lie, how liars and sociopaths prey on us, and why we are so gullible to being deceived on a mass scale. A true-crime element incorporates numerous real-life cases that relate to the reality paradox, sometimes in a darkly humorous way. The book fuses science and crime cases - relating to homicide, psychopaths, false memories, police interrogations – and keeps the reader on the edge of their seat.
The Reality Paradox has already earned high praise from other experts. New York Times best-selling author Dr. Dan Ariely says “The Reality Paradox places a high precision mirror in from of ourselves, sharing fascinating stories and important lessons and insights about the humanity that is within all of us.” Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, author of Eyewitness Testimony, cautions readers to “Be prepared to be convinced that our memories can be real and unreal at the same time.”
The Reality Paradox places a mirror in front of ourselves giving surprising insights about humanity and how we navigate through and find meaning in an incomprehensible universe. Learn more and contact Stephen Porter, Ph.D for interview at TheRealityParadox.com.
Order Info: The Reality Paradox was released in March 2024. It is available at a wide variety of retailers, or online through OkanganPublishingHouse.com and on Amazon.com.
Jadon Dick
Okanagan Publishing House
+1 236-795-7643
email us here