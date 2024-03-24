New Book by Renowned Psychologist Challenges Human Perception of Reality

Author Stephen Porter, Ph.D. with his book The Reality Paradox

The Reality Paradox explores how the human mind so readily succumbs to lies we tell ourselves and hear from others, exposing illusions active in our own lives!

The paradox is that our experiences are completely real and completely illusory all at once. Memory illusions and the lies we confront daily define truth in our consciousness in a delusional way.” — Stephen Porter, Ph.D.