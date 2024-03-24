UK & European Christians still stand with Ukraine

TWO YEARS since Russia invaded Ukraine, Christians in Eastern Europe and the UK continue to support refugees – and those who have stayed in the country. With President Vladimir Putin remaining in power for a fifth consecutive term and promising to continue Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the need is desperate.

Since the invasion began, Christian charity Transform Europe Network (TEN) has provided grants through donations to its Crisis Fund to indigenous partners in neighbouring European countries who have been working with refugees and contacts within Ukraine. TEN partners continue to serve those displaced and traumatised by war, and TEN supports with funds where possible.

Last month, TEN held an online prayer meeting with supporters and partners to pray for those affected by the war and learn more from partners working amidst the crisis. TEN partner Serghei Mihailov, Director of Beginning of Life (BoL) in Moldova stated: “neither side wants peace”.

BoL serves about 500 people each week, mainly Moldovans, however 30% are Ukrainian refugees, mostly women, children and teenagers. Serghei shared that in their therapy sessions, there are men who, “had dreams to retire, spend time with grandchildren and do the gardening, but not anymore. Now, they are homeless and in a different country.”

A pastor based in Constanta, Romania, visits Ukraine each fortnight, as part of a ministry team. They work with local church leaders in Ukraine, bringing food, medicine, and spiritual support to the point of need. Thirteen new churches have been planted in the villages. The pastor shared: “It is incredible to see how the mindset and spirit changes when Jesus appears on the scene.”

TEN partners expressed gratitude for the support they have received from the UK. Practical help has brought the hope of Christ. Serghei encouraged Christians to pray as “it is only prayer that can really move people to consider peace as an option.”

To support the work of TEN partners who are bringing aid to refugees and those inside Ukraine, you can donate to TEN’s Crisis Fund at www.ten-uk.org/crisis-fund.