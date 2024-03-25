Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural 2024 GovCon Conference
Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce Announces Groundbreaking GovCon Conference in Richmond, April 25, 2024
The GovCon Conference is a beacon of opportunity for small businesses, a platform where education, empowerment, and connection converge.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce (VABCC) is thrilled to announce the Inaugural 2024 Government Contracting (GovCon) Conference, set to take place on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Richmond Marriott in Richmond, Virginia. This landmark event promises to be a pivotal gathering for businesses at all levels of government contracting, from seasoned professionals to those looking to enter the field. The 2024 GovCon Conference is designed to empower, educate, and connect participants with the resources, knowledge, and networks necessary to succeed in the competitive government contracting landscape. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders, government officials, and fellow entrepreneurs in a dynamic setting focused on innovation, collaboration, and growth.
— Ernisha Hall, MBA, President & CEO of Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce
Unlocking Success in Government Contracting & Embracing Diversity
Under the theme "Unlocking Success," the conference will feature a comprehensive agenda, including keynote speeches from influential figures in government and business, breakout sessions tailored to various aspects of government contracting, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations.
The VABCC is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the government contracting sector. The 2024 GovCon Conference serves as a call to action for minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses to leverage government contracting opportunities for economic empowerment and business development.
Acknowledgment of Our Generous Sponsors
The VABCC extends its profound gratitude to our sponsors for their generous support of the 2024 GovCon Conference: Dominion Energy, Virginia Small Business Supplier Diversity, Henrico Economic Development Authority, and New York Life. Their commitment to fostering business growth and economic development is invaluable, and this event would not be possible without their contributions.
Registration and Participation
Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals interested in government contracting are invited to join this groundbreaking event. Registration details are available on the official conference website www.vablackchamberofcommerce.org/govcon
About the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce
The Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce (VABCC) is dedicated to the economic empowerment and growth of Black businesses in Virginia. Through advocacy, networking, and education, the VABCC supports its over 1100+ members in achieving success and contributing to the economic development of their communities.
Ernisha M. Hall
Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 540-216-0021
info@vablackchamber.org
