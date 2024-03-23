Reference to the media release dated Tuesday, 05th March, 2024.
By way of notice, the Executive Council of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) convened Friday 22nd March, 2024 and decided that all Community and League Football will be sanctioned across the country in the SVGFF calendar year, between Saturday 23rd March 2024 to Saturday 31st August 2024.
Please be guided accordingly and thank you for your attention to this matter.
You just read:
SVGFF Sanctions All Community and League Football in SVG
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.