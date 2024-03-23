Submit Release
SVGFF Sanctions All Community and League Football in SVG

Reference to the media release dated Tuesday, 05th March, 2024.

By way of notice, the Executive Council of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) convened Friday 22nd March, 2024 and decided that all Community and League Football will be sanctioned across the country in the SVGFF calendar year, between Saturday 23rd March 2024 to Saturday 31st August 2024.

Please be guided accordingly and thank you for your attention to this matter.

