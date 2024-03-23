Submit Release
From Javier Milei, President of the Argentine Republic

AZERBAIJAN, March 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I was very pleased that the foreign ministers of our countries recently had a very productive telephone conversation that served the development of our bilateral relations.

Based on the principles of friendship and respect that underpin our relations, I would like to reiterate that I will continue to spare no effort to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and economic relations in areas of mutual interest for the welfare of our countries.

I once again convey my sincerest congratulations to you on your new presidential term and, avail myself of this opportunity to express my deep respect and consideration to you.

Sincerely,

 

Javier Milei

President of the Argentine Republic

