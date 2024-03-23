ACTIVE-DUTY NAVY OFFICER AND DOCTOR OF NURSING ANESTHESIA (CRNA) LAUNCH APP THAT HELPS COUPLES COMMUNICATE BETTER
Blendn is an IdeaPros Certified Partner and they are helping couples build stronger relationships. IdeaPros is based in San Diego.
What’s great about the app is that there is actually a journal feature, allowing a woman to share that journal entry with her partner.”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , USA , March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new app that just launched and it will definitely change how couples connect, communicate, and thrive together.
— Dr. Miranda Carney, Co-creator of Blendn
Meet Blendn – a must-have-app and the first-of-its-kind on the market.
Communication is the heartbeat of any successful relationship. Couples who fail to communicate and understand each other are prone to struggles and risk jeopardizing their entire relationship.
The creators of Blendn, Miranda (formerly Hurley) and Brandon Carney, embody Blendn’s goal of helping couples become stronger together. Engaged and soon-to-be-married, they exemplify the strengths of communication in both personal and professional endeavours.
Co-creator and Navy Officer, Brandon Carney reflects on the collaborative spirit that infuses Blendn’s development.
“Throughout the app’s development, we have been working as a team, being stronger together through communication,” explains Brandon. “Our goal with launching the app is simple: we want to help your relationship grow.”
Blendn’s multifaceted features offer a comprehensive approach to relationship wellness, recognizing that successful connections extend beyond verbal exchanges.
“The app introduces tools to improve communication, sparking meaningful conversations and guiding couples through challenging topics with openness and compassion,” adds Brandon.
At the core of Blendn’s offerings is a unique feature that educates partners about the female menstrual cycle. This knowledge serves as a cornerstone, empowering partners to comprehend and support each other through different phases, fostering a deeper level of intimacy and connection.
“It gives a woman the ability to share information about how she is feeling with her partner. Her partner will receive a quick text message and immediately know how their other half is feeling. This way, if you come home from work, you already know if she’s in a bad mood and are prepared to offer the necessary support. The app even provides prompts, like ‘Come home with some flowers today,’ therefore breaking down communication barriers,” says Brandon.
Co-creator, Dr. Miranda Carney, sheds light on Blendn’s interactive elements, emphasizing the app’s uniqueness in allowing women to selectively share information.
“There’s a lot of menstrual cycle trackers out there. However, Blendn allows a woman to share the information that she chooses, and wants to share with her partner,” says Miranda.
“Blendn goes beyond conventional relationship apps by allowing users to track moods, such as anxiety, depression, or stress. This feature enables a deeper understanding of emotions, promoting empathy and providing insights into emotional well-being. The app further offers online relationship advice, therapy, and counselling services through messaging, audio, and video chat, creating a support system for couples. By tracking menstrual cycles, Blendn can also help to coordinate conception efforts and aid in the early detection of fertility issues,” adds Miranda.
The app’s journal feature adds a personal touch, enabling users to document and share their experiences.
“What’s great about the app is that there is actually a journal feature, allowing a woman to share that journal entry with her partner,” says Miranda. “The journal feature is another facet of Blendn that enhances communication on many levels.”
Blendn, which is now available on the App Store and Google Play, provides couples with a dynamic tool designed to elevate intimacy, empower relationships, and foster understanding, helping couples become “stronger together.”
Blendn is also an IdeaPros Certified Partner. IdeaPros is based in San Diego and they help scores of start-ups launch on the market.
Visit this new app online today and enhance communication with a lifelong partner: www.blendnapp.com/
Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
+1 289-795-6176
email us here