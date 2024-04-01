Rhode Island's J&R Marketing Expands Operations to Serve More Businesses
Expanding to meet demand, J&R Marketing triples its space in Smithfield, RI, empowering more businesses with comprehensive marketing solutions.SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&R Marketing, a leading provider of comprehensive design, digital and printing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, proudly announces the expansion of its facilities. The agency has tripled its office space and production/print facility without changing its primary location at 359 Putnam Pike, Smithfield, RI.
"We're fortunate to attract ongoing client partnerships and talented individuals eager to join our team. Expanding our space enables us to offer more services and accommodate our growing team," says Joe Russo, founder & CEO of J&R Marketing.
Catering to the diverse needs of businesses, J&R Marketing offers a suite of services tailored for small and medium-sized businesses. With dedicated divisions for branding, web design, digital marketing, and print, the agency operates seamlessly as a small, closely-knit team. The collaborative approach extends beyond individual services; the team at J&R Marketing takes pride in their ability to manage all aspects of clients' marketing strategies. They focus on serving various industries and work with small businesses to large organizations.
This strategic move not only meets the demands of a growing clientele but positions J&R Marketing as a holistic partner for businesses seeking comprehensive marketing solutions. The expansion includes the integration of state-of-the-art equipment including additional embroidery machines, direct to film capabilities, large format printing, signage and vehicle wraps.
"Our commitment extends beyond mere production capabilities; we are dedicated to amplifying the success of businesses through strategic marketing. Our goal is to be the go-to partner for Rhode Island small and medium-sized businesses, offering services that span from digital marketing to traditional marketing and print," Russo stated.
In addition to enhancing production capabilities, the expansion facilities the growth of J&R Marketing's digital marketing team. With a focus on high-end website design & management, digital marketing, photography, videography, and search engine optimization, our team now boasts a state-of-the-art photo studio. This versatile space is perfect for capturing client headshots, product photography, and more, offering enhanced creative possibilities for our clients' marketing needs.
"We are thrilled to provide more space for collaboration and growth. Our expansion enables us to enhance production turnaround times, accommodate a growing team, and deliver an even wider array of services to businesses in New England," Russo concludes.
Christopher Ellis
Rhode Island Communications
rhodeislandcommunications@gmail.com