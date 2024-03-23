SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Enfusion, Inc. - ENFN

NEW YORK, March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENFN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Enfusion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2024, Spruce Point Capital (“Spruce Point”) published a short report alleging that “a financial restatement risk is high and that the company is likely to disappoint investor expectations.” Among other items, the report asserted that while “Enfusion claims to be a high-growth SaaS provider of financial software with multi-year contracts, . . . we don’t believe it to be a high quality one”; that “[t]he company has experienced significant executive turnover including the CEO, CFO, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) roles”; and that “[w]e believe revenue is at high risk of misstatement as we find accounts that appear to have been quietly revised or do not reconcile”. On this news, Enfusion’s stock price fell sharply on March 14, 2024.

