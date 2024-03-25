DatamanUSA is seeking skilled IT professionals to fulfill roles within various state agencies in the State of Louisiana

Dataman USA is actively seeking proficient temporary IT professionals to join our dynamic team and support various state agencies in the State of Louisiana We are looking for professionals with expertise in Application Support, Data Analysis, Technical Support, Support Services, Information Security and GIS..

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA is actively seeking proficient temporary IT professionals to join its dynamic team and support various state agencies in the State of Louisiana. With opportunities available in key cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Metairie, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, and Bossier City, Dataman offers exciting roles to IT professionals looking to make a meaningful impact. As a part of the team, individuals will have the chance to contribute their expertise to critical projects and initiatives while gaining valuable experience in the public sector.

With Dataman's extensive experience in IT staffing and deep understanding of the unique needs of government organizations, it is are committed to providing the highest caliber of talent to support the critical IT initiatives of these agencies. Dataman is looking for professionals with expertise in areas such as:

1. Application Support

• Application Programmer

• Senior Application Programmer

• Application Administrator

• Senior Application Administrator

• Application Database Administrator

• System Database Administrator

• Application Architect

• Business Intelligence Developer

• ETL Developer

• Data Conversion Specialist

• Application Program Manager/Specialist

• Graphics Designer

2. Data Analysis

• Data Storyteller

• Data Analyst

• Data Architect

• Data Scientist

• Data Engineer

• Data Program Manager/Specialist

3. Technical Support

• End User Technical Support Analyst

• Senior End User Technical Support Analyst

• End User Technical Support Technician

• Senior End User Technical Support Technician

• Data Center Technical Support Analyst

• Senior Data Center Technical Support Analyst

• Data and Reporting Analyst

• Senior Data and Reporting Analyst

• Systems Administrator

• Senior Systems Administrator

• Server Administrator

• Technical Writer

• Network Engineer

• Senior Network Engineer

• Network Security Engineer

• Senior Network Security Engineer

• Disaster Recovery Support Specialist

• Technical Program Manager/Specialist

4. Support Services

• Administrative Assistant

• Business Analyst

• Audit Services Staff Auditor

• Documentation Specialist

• RIM System Analyst and Developer

• IT Tester

• Trainer

• Support Services Program Manager/Specialist

• Scrum Master

5. Information Security

• Information Security Analyst

• Senior Information Security Analyst

• Information Security Engineer

• Senior Information Security Engineer

• Senior Penetration Tester

• Information Security Compliance Analyst

• Information Security Compliance Officer

• InfoSec Program Manager/Specialist

6. Geographic Information System (GIS)

• GIS Technician

• GIS Data Architect/Analyst

• GIS Program Manager/Specialist

• GIS Configuration Engineer

Apply now to become part of DatamanUSA's mission to drive innovation and excellence in IT services for state agencies across Louisiana.

To know about the positions in detail, kindly reach out to Dataman's account manager Anurag Tiwari, Anurag@DatamanUSA.com.

Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, CEO of DatamanUSA, is thrilled to announce Dataman's retention of Statewide IT Staffing Support for Louisiana. With a strong commitment to serving the needs of organizations in Louisiana, Dataman has prioritized this region as a key area of focus. Currently, Dataman has more than 20 highly skilled resources deployed across various locations including Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport, and Lafayette. Our dedicated team is working diligently to provide exceptional IT staffing support to multiple organizations within the state. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the State of Louisiana and delivering innovative solutions to meet their evolving technology needs.

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

