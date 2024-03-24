The Impact of HBCUs Closure on the Future of Black Students in 2024
Caption: Langston School of Business professors meet with their first-year students to build stronger relationships.
Langston University Fosters Student Mentorship for Personal and Professional GrowthLANGSONT, OK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the challenges faced by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) highlighted by recent legislative proposals, Langston University invests in student development through faculty mentorship. This initiative aims to counteract the potential adverse effects of such measures on HBCUs, fostering a more resilient and empowered student body.
Recent news from the Mississippi state legislature introduces Senate Bill 2726, suggesting a reevaluation that could lead to the closure of three HBCUs - Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University, and Jackson State University based on various criteria, including enrollment and economic impact. By recognizing the broader implications of such trends, Langston University reinforces its commitment to student success through enhanced mentorship programs.
In the face of challenges and uncertain futures for HBCUs, the mentorship initiative led by Dr. Kj. Abraham at Langston University emerges as a shining example of the transformative power of dedicated guidance and support. Dr. Abraham passionately states, "Our mentorship program is not just an initiative; it's a commitment to nurturing the future leaders of our community by embracing their entire persona, not just their academic selves." Dr. Abraham is an Associate Professor at the Department of Biology and has served Langston University for over 24 years.
Furthermore, He has mentored over one hundred undergraduate students who have had a successful career. Dr. Abraham's dedication to coordinating these sessions reflects many educators' passion for guiding students. Dr. Abraham's initiative at the university is a beacon of what HBCUs represent: a nurturing ground for Black students' minds, spirits, and future aspirations. As we face uncertain times, the enduring value of HBCUs and their mentorship programs remains a source of strength, encouraging us to support and preserve these vital institutions for future generations.
The importance of HBCUs cannot be overstated, especially as legislative measures in some states threaten their existence. These institutions serve as much more than educational entities; they are the custodians of culture, community, and history. At a time when the future of some HBCUs hangs in the balance, the mentorship programs they offer stand as a testament to their invaluable role in fostering resilience, hope, and success among students.
Building on his expertise in developing leaders, Langston School of Business Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green applauds Dr. Abraham’s bold steps to fortify its mentorship and educational frameworks. HBCUs like Langston offer a vision for the future. Dr. Green articulates, "Sadly, few people can see the big people of developing college students in their first years in school. Dr. Abraham understands this point. At Langston University, we believe in the transformative power of mentorship. It's a critical time for HBCUs, and we are poised to demonstrate the unparalleled value we offer to our communities and beyond.” Dean Green is a scholar and a prolific writer with over 30 books, including Job Strategies for the 21st Century and Impending Danger: Rethinking Federal Leadership in the 21st Center. During his 27 years in the federal sector, Dr. Green has mentored and coached hundreds of students. This enhanced focus on mentorship comes at a crucial time when HBCUs are under scrutiny and facing significant challenges. Senior Jelani Jones shares how mentorship can work: “During the career fair, Dean Green showed me how to engage the companies. No one had ever shown me how. I was impressed.” Dr. Green argues that building deep relationships with professors is invaluable to today’s students. HBCUs like Langston were creating the model. Langston University's approach, centered on student engagement and personalized support, aims to set a benchmark for academic excellence and community impact.
As HBCUs like Langston University face uncertain futures, the message is clear: unity, innovation, and proactive engagement are vital to overcoming challenges. Langston University's initiatives represent a beacon of hope and a call to action for supporters of education, diversity, and equality nationwide.
For Media Inquiries and Interviews with Dr. Abraham or Dean Green:
Contact the University’s Public Relations Office at 405-466-6049 or email Media Relations Specialist Ellie Melero at emerlero@langston.edu.
About Langston University:
Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the only historically black college in the state. With a rich heritage of academic excellence, Langston University is dedicated to providing a diverse and inclusive education while fostering innovation, leadership, and community engagement.
Ellie Melero
Langston University
+1 865-719-7239
emelero@langston.edu