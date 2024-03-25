Submit Release
Hire A Maid Celebrates 16th Anniversary of Delivering Quality Cleaning Services

Hire A Maid, a premier provider of home and business cleaning services in Toronto and the region, celebrates 16 years in the industry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire A Maid, a trusted name in home and business cleaning services, proudly celebrates its 16th anniversary of delivering quality cleaning solutions to customers throughout Toronto, York Region, and Durham Region.

Founded by industry expert Carol Dinn, the company has established itself as a powerhouse in the cleaning business. Since its establishment, Hire A Maid has completed over 100,000 cleanings, earning a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and impeccable results. Specializing in home, business, and post-renovation cleaning, Hire A Maid is committed to top-tier service with every project. Whether it's restoring the sparkle to residential spaces or maintaining the cleanliness of commercial establishments, the company's dedicated team delivers meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled service.

Carol Dinn, Founder and CEO of Hire A Maid expressed her delight on this special occasion, stating: “We've had the privilege to witness the joy on our clients' faces as they step into a beautifully cleaned space. Clients often tell us that we aren't just cleaning for them and are actually making a difference in their lives by taking this off their plate. This is precisely what continues to motivate us.”

Ms. Dinn continued: “Looking ahead, we're excited to build upon our success and continue to explore new opportunities, innovate our offerings, and continue raising the bar in the cleaning industry.”

About: Founded in 2008, Hire A Maid Housecleaning Services Inc. has been a cornerstone of exceptional service in the cleaning industry for 16 years. Providing top-quality residential and commercial cleaning services across the Greater Toronto Area including Downtown Toronto, North York, Whitby, Oshawa, Richmond Hill, Markham, and beyond, Hire A Maid has earned the top spot and a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and outstanding service.

For more information, please visit www.hireamaid.ca

Carol Dinn
Hire A Maid Housecleaning Services Inc.
+1 416-463-6243
hello@hireamaid.ca

