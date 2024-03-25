SYNDEO Medical Expands European Presence with Distribution Centre in The Netherlands
ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEO Medical, a leader in the design and development of fully integrated custom procedural solution products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new distribution capabilities from Sprang-Capelle, North Brabant, The Netherlands. This initiative is poised to significantly improve SYNDEO Medical's logistical operations and service efficiency, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery diagnostic and interventional procedure packs and systems to healthcare providers and institutions across Europe.
Addressing the issue of prolonged lead times within the industry, Justin Lampropoulos, Founder and CEO of SYNDEO Medical, emphasised the company's proactive response, "From the beginning, SYNDEO Medical has listened carefully to customer feedback about suppliers unacceptable lead times, often in excess of six months, which is simply untenable in an interventional environment. With our new distribution capabilities in The Netherlands, we're taking significant steps to not only enhance our logistics but also to make a firm commitment to our customers and partners. We are determined to ensure that our Xssential™ Rapid Delivery Procedure Packs and SYDNEOPack™ Custom Interventional Procedure Packs are able to be delivered to every major European city within 24 hours. It's an ambitious goal, reflecting our firm commitment to deliver on our mission of elevating patient care, delivering value and empowering outcomes."
The new Sprang-Capelle centre is compliant with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and ISO13485 accredited, ensuring all applicable regulatory and quality standards are met.
ABOUT SYNDEO Medical
SYNDEO Medical is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of fully integrated custom procedural solution products. Founded in 2022 by Justin J. Lampropoulos and headquartered in Belgium, SYNDEO Medical is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation. Specialising in minimally invasive interventional and surgical products, SYNDEO Medical serves healthcare providers worldwide through a network of distribution partners and sales representatives. The company is committed to positively impacting lives through elevating patient experience, delivering meaningful value, and empowering outcomes.
