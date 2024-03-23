Governor Abbott Lauds Texas National Guard’s Border Security Efforts In Round Rock

TEXAS, March 23 - March 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the brave men and women of the Texas National Guard for their service to the state and for the critical work they do to secure the southern border during the 65th annual National Guard Association of Texas (NGAT) Conference in Round Rock.



“To serve your country, to put your life on the line for your fellow man, is to answer a higher calling,” said Governor Abbott. “Whether it is a war zone overseas, responding to a natural disaster here at home, or securing our border, each member of the Texas National Guard shows true courage, dedication, and a strong desire to protect their fellow Texan. Our guardsmen have been a critical part of Operation Lone Star since its inception more than three years ago, and I thank the brave men and women of the Texas National Guard for their bravery, dedication, and service to our great state.”



Addressing a crowd of over 200, Governor was joined at the conference by National Guard Association of Texas President Mireya Cruz, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau SEA Tony Whitehead, Mayor of Round Rock Craig Morgan, and other military and state leaders.



NGAT was founded in 1959 by a group of Warrant Officers on the principle that it is important to have an organization speak out for the Texas National Guard and its members.

