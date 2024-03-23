Submit Release
Ambassador Walegerea pays courtesy call on PM Sogavare

 

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency, Mr Cornelius Walegerea paid a courtesy call on the Caretaker Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare on Friday 22 March 2024.

Sogavare congratulated Ambassador Walegerea on his recent Commissioning and wished him well in his assignment and reminded him to promote the country’s interest and seek areas of cooperation that Solomon Islands can benefit from with the UAE and other countries in the Gulf region.

“Our presence in the Middle East is part of expanding our relations and engagement based on our foreign policy, “friends to all, enemy to none” and with other countries beyond our region.  We have a lot to gain and benefit from our engagements with countries in the Gulf region and you will be our representative on the ground”, the Prime Minister reiterated.

Ambassador Walegerea assured the Prime Minister, he would work hard to promote and protect the interests of Solomon Islands, especially in the areas of trade, investment, education, sports, health, labour mobility, development and infrastructure needs of the country. I will also explore other new areas of cooperation between our two countries”.

His Excellency, Walegerea is a carrier diplomat and the first Ambassador to UAE. He will also be accredited to Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and UAE.

Solomon Islands is the fourth Pacific Island country to establish its Embassy in UAE. Others include Fiji, Tonga and Tuvalu.

