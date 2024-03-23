Ministry revokes licences of 30 postal enterprises

VIETNAM, March 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications has decided to revoke the licences of 30 postal enterprises in Hà Nội. The action was taken due to their violations which have caused significant difficulties and risks to the management of postal services in the region.

The recent inspection conducted by the ministry at 150 postal companies has revealed several violations within the postal enterprises. These violations primarily include the failure to provide postal services, misuse of postal licences, and non-compliance with the prescribed statistical reporting regime.

The violations mentioned above, committed by postal enterprises, pose risks to the safety and security of postal services. These violations include leaking mail secrets, losing parcels, transporting smuggled and prohibited goods through postal channels, unfair competition between enterprises, and adversely affecting the rights of postal service users.

The inspection found out that seven postal enterprises showed signs of non-cooperation with competent State agencies. Additionally, 38 postal enterprises were discovered to be operating at addresses different from those stated on their issued business licences. Moreover, these enterprises could not be contacted through the phone numbers or email addresses provided in their application dossiers for a postal licence.

The ministry requested these above 38 postal enterprises to urgently contact the Postal Department via email address baocaobuuchinh@mic.gov.vn or phone number 02439438204.

The ministry urged the municipal Department of Information and Communications to coordinate to verify the operation status of these 38 enterprises and report by the end of March for handling following the established regulations.

Supervision will continue to be enhanced to ensure compliance and healthy and sustainable development of the postal market, the ministry said.

By the end of 2023, there are 720 businesses operating in the postal sector in Việt Nam, with about 23,700 postal service points nationwide. - VNS