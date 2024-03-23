SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against The Children’s Place, Inc. – PLCE

NEW YORK, March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Children’s Place, Inc. (“The Children’s Place” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether The Children’s Place and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 29, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired The Children’s Place securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 9, 2024, before the market opened, The Children’s Place announced its preliminary fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it now expected fourth quarter net sales between $454 million and $456 million, falling short of previously issued guidance. The Company also disclosed that it expected to incur an adjusted operating loss in the fourth quarter in range of (9.0%) to (8.0%) of net sales, which reflected the impact of “lower than expected merchandise margins resulting from more aggressive promotions in an effort to maximize sales, higher than anticipated split shipments to meet customer e-commerce demand, and increased inventory valuation adjustment.”

On this news, The Children’s Place’s share price fell $7.25, or 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 9, 2024

