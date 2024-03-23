Attorney General Stein Statement on the Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement on the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which became law on March 23, 2010.

“Fourteen years after the Affordable Care Act, and one year on from Medicaid expansion, North Carolinians are much better off. Being able to see a doctor and get the health care and medication you need saves and enriches people’s lives. I’ve fought to defend the Affordable Care Act again and again from attacks by other states and the Trump administration, even at the U.S. Supreme Court where we’ve won. The ACA is the law of the land, North Carolina has expanded Medicaid, and I will not stop fighting for people’s access to quality, affordable health care. It’s a matter of life and death.”

Between 2010 and 2015, more than 500,000 North Carolinians gained health insurance coverage through the ACA. Another 70,000 people were able to stay covered on their parents’ insurance. More than 400,000 working families receive subsidies under the ACA that help them afford their insurance. More than 4 million North Carolinians benefit from protections against discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, and about 1.8 million seniors in North Carolina save an average of approximately $1,100 a year on drug prices as a result of the ACA. On Dec. 1, 2023, North Carolina began to implement the Affordable Care Act’s expansion to Medicaid, which made more than 600,000 additional North Carolinians eligible for health insurance.

