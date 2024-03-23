Manchin Secures West Virginia Priorities, Over $138 Million In Earmarks In Bipartisan Appropriations Package

March 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted to secure a number of West Virginia priorities in a bipartisan appropriations package, which included the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Legislative Branch; and State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs funding bills.

These six funding bills included critical priorities Senator Manchin championed such as strengthening border security, blocking drugs at the border, stopping the ban on gas stoves and improving miners’ health and safety. They also included $138,442,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests, or earmarks, for 80 West Virginia projects.

“Today, I voted for the remaining six of the FY24 funding bills. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I was proud to secure key priorities for our state and our nation that will help address the crisis at our southern border, reign-in radical federal regulations, promote all-of-the-above American energy, and ensure West Virginia coal miners and their communities get the federal resources they deserve. This package also includes more than $138 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for projects like creating a state-of-the-art neurosciences institute at the Charleston Area Medical Center, expanding and renovating the West Virginia University School of Dentistry and constructing the Marshall Community Health Institute at Marshall University. I look forward to seeing President Biden sign this legislation into law and I will continue advocating for West Virginian and American priorities while also working to promote fiscal responsibility,” said Senator Manchin.

West Virginia Priority Highlights:

Strengthening Border Security: Provides a record-setting $496 million to hire 22,000 Border Patrol Agents; provides $125 million for increases to Border Patrol overtime pay; provides funding for 7,500 more detention beds and provides $720 million for ICE deportation and transportation operations, which is $290 million above funding levels from FY 2023. Saving Our Gas Stoves: Includes Senator Manchin’s language that prohibits the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from promulgating, implementing, administering, or enforcing any regulation to ban gas stoves. Blocking Drugs at the Border: Includes Senator Manchin’s language that requires a report on granting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Title 21 authority to investigate drug crimes, as well as Senator Manchin’s language requiring a report on designating drug cartels as “Foreign Terrorist Organizations.” Promoting All-of-the-Above American Energy: Includes Senator Manchin’s language that extends Price-Anderson authorities that are critical for new nuclear to come online and raises concerns that the Department of Treasury is considering limitations and restrictions for the 45V Hydrogen Protection Tax Credit not authorized by law, as well as $10 million for clean hydrogen technology development at West Virginia University (WVU). Supporting Our Military: Includes over $500 million in Department of Defense direct investments in West Virginia, more than double what the state received last year, including funding for multiple military programs run by the WVNG, such as $7 million for the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise; $2 million for the Army Interagency Training and Education Center; and $2 million for the WVNG’s leadership of the U.S. team in the international Locked Shields Exercise. Fighting for Rural West Virginia: Includes language requiring the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to work with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service on implementing a new rural definition that would better capture the mountainous and rugged terrain of Appalachia and ensure West Virginia communities receive the federal funding they deserve. Improving Miners’ Health and Safety: Includes $425 million for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund; $29 million for Special Benefits for Disabled Coal Miners; $12.1 million for Black Lung Clinics; and $387.8 million for the Miner Safety & Health Administration (MHSA).

Full list of West Virginia priorities can be found here.

West Virginia CDS Highlights:

Senator Manchin secured a total of $138,442,000 for 80 CDS requests in the Financial Services and General Government, Homeland Security, and Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies funding bills. The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities.

Upgrading Healthcare Infrastructure: $15 million to construct the Marshall Community Health Institute; $15 million to create a state-of-the-art neurosciences institute at the Charleston Area Medical Center; $6 million to expand the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital; and $5 million to renovate the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center.

$15 million to construct the Marshall Community Health Institute; $15 million to create a state-of-the-art neurosciences institute at the Charleston Area Medical Center; $6 million to expand the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital; and $5 million to renovate the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center. Expanding Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Services: $1 million for Marshall University to serve youth affected by their parents’ substance use disorders; $838,000 to support the Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center in Morgantown; $600,000 to develop long-term support services for individuals with substance use disorder in Wood County; and $500,000 to help prevent substance use by youth in Morgan County.

$1 million for Marshall University to serve youth affected by their parents’ substance use disorders; $838,000 to support the Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center in Morgantown; $600,000 to develop long-term support services for individuals with substance use disorder in Wood County; and $500,000 to help prevent substance use by youth in Morgan County. Bolstering Education Initiatives: $12.6 million to renovate and expand the West Virginia University (WVU) School of Dentistry; $2.2 million to upgrade academic spaces at Shepherd University; $1.8 million to provide tuition support for students seeking paramedic education; and $1.5 million to expand the nursing program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

$12.6 million to renovate and expand the West Virginia University (WVU) School of Dentistry; $2.2 million to upgrade academic spaces at Shepherd University; $1.8 million to provide tuition support for students seeking paramedic education; and $1.5 million to expand the nursing program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. Supporting Local Economic Development: $819,000 to provide commercial space and technical support services to small businesses in Greenbrier County; $750,000 to rehabilitate three historic buildings in Wellsburg; and $595,000 to develop the West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center.

$819,000 to provide commercial space and technical support services to small businesses in Greenbrier County; $750,000 to rehabilitate three historic buildings in Wellsburg; and $595,000 to develop the West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center. Improving Flood Safety: $1.2 million to replace stormwater systems in Tucker County; and $480,000 to improve stormwater infrastructure in Summers County.

$1.2 million to replace stormwater systems in Tucker County; and $480,000 to improve stormwater infrastructure in Summers County. Expanding Emergency Medical Services: $700,000 to construct an emergency medical services (EMS) building in Grant County; $500,000 to establish an ambulance center in Spencer; and $400,000 to purchase two new ambulances in Braxton County.

Full list of West Virginia CDS requests can be found here.