(Video) International Ramadan Conference Condemns Iranian Regime’s Oppression and Terrorism

PARIS, FARANCE, March 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article announced that in a gathering on Saturday night, March 16, prominent dignitaries convened in Auvers-sur-Oise, on the outskirts of Paris, for a conference commemorating the advent of Ramadan.Hosted by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the event drew a diverse audience, including political figures and representatives from the parliaments of various Islamic and Arab nations, all united in their condemnation of the regime’s actions.Key topics of discussion revolved around the regime’s role in inciting conflict and perpetrating atrocities, as well as the urgent need for regime change in Iran to foster peace and unity in the Middle East.Speakers at the conference included Riad Yassin, the Yemeni Ambassador to France; Mr. Eid Muhammad Raja Al-Naimat, a member of Jordanian Parliament; Dr. Sihem Badi, former Tunisian Minister of Woman Affairs; Musa Khalaf Al-Maani, former advising minister to the Prime Minister of Jordan; Dr. Barakat Awjan, former Jordanian Minister of Culture; Nazir Hakim, former Secretary General of the Syrian Coalition; Tahar Boumedra, former Chief of UNAMI Human Rights Office and Representative of the HCHR in Iraq; Sheikh Dhaou Meskine, Secretary-General of the Council of Imams of France and Khalil Merroun, Rector of France’s Grand Evry Mosque and Co-President of the Committee of Muslims in France against Extremism & for Human Rights.In her speech, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi highlighted the devastating impact of the clerical regime in the Middle East region, noting its role in causing death and division among Muslims, as well as its distortion of Islamic principles. She contrasted this with the authentic and democratic Islam advocated by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , emphasizing its opposition to misogyny and religious coercion.Furthermore, Mrs. Rajavi condemned the regime’s exploitation of the Palestinian cause for its own gain, describing it as a distraction from internal crises.The NCRI President-elect also discussed the regime’s policy of exporting terrorism and fundamentalism and warned of the regime’s increasing aggression, particularly in recent years.Drawing on past warnings about the global threat posed by Islamic fundamentalism, Mrs. Rajavi underscored the Iranian Resistance’s commitment to women’s rights and progressive interpretations of Islam, contrasting its ideology with the reactionary beliefs of Iran’s ruling regime.She emphasized the historical significance of PMOI’s struggle for women’s equality, dating back to the early days of Khomeini’s rule. Despite the regime’s oppression, the PMOI has empowered countless women and girls to join the resistance against religious tyranny.Drawing parallels with the Prophet Muhammad’s campaign against ignorance and misogyny, Mrs. Rajavi highlighted the symbolic importance of Fatima, the Prophet’s daughter, as a champion of women’s rights in Islam.Mrs. Rajavi asserted that the regime’s powerlessness lies in its inability to suppress the progressive Islam championed by the PMOI and highlighted that the NCRI advocates the separation of religion and state, as well as the principle of religious freedom.Moderating the conference, Ahmad Kamel, a senior member of the Syrian opposition, underscored the Iranian regime’s manipulation of the Palestinian cause and its destabilizing role in the region.He warned against the regime’s exploitation of the Palestinian issue for its own agenda and urged for an end to its interference in regional affairs. Mr. Kamel emphasized the need for global support to address the regime’s negative impact on both Iranians and the wider Middle East.In his speech, Dr. Riad Yassin prayed for a year of love and peace while emphasizing the need to overcome the Iranian regime-backed Houthi militias. Praising the resilience of the Iranian Resistance against the Mullah regime for over four decades, he lauded these efforts amid challenging circumstances.Dr. Yassin also highlighted the significance of internal uprisings in Iran as indicators of the nation’s steadfastness against the regime’s oppression.Turning to regional concerns, the former Yemeni Foreign Minister expressed alarm over the militarization of the Bab al-Mandab area, noting the increased presence of warships, which he warned posed a threat to regional stability.Moreover, Dr. Yassin criticized the Houthi actions as illogical and aimed at diverting global attention from the situation in Gaza. He accused them of seeking to gain political advantages through populist tactics while urging countries to recognize and condemn these provocations.In conclusion, the Yemeni ambassador to France extended reiterated the need for international awareness regarding Houthi activities and urged collective action to address the threats posed by the militias supported by Iran.Mr. Eid Muhammad Raja Al-Naimat lamented the division and discord plaguing the Muslim nations, attributing it to factors of decay and external influences disrupting the balance of power. He criticized the oppressive regimes within the region, particularly the Iranian regime, accusing them of aggression and exploitation.Focusing on the plight of the Palestinian people, the Jordanian MP condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, labeling it a stain of shame on the global community. He highlighted the disproportionate suffering endured by civilians, especially women and children, as a result of relentless attacks and blockades.Asserting solidarity with Gaza and denouncing international indifference, Mr. Al-Naimat emphasized the need for collective support and defense against aggression. He underscored the responsibility of Muslim nations to address the root causes of instability and terrorism, attributing much of it to the actions of the Iranian regime.Reflecting on the resilience of the Iranian Resistance over the past year, Dr. Sihem Badi highlighted its steadfastness in the face of oppression and tyranny inflicted by the Iranian regime. Despite attempts to isolate the resistance, Dr. Badi noted an increase in domestic and international support, emphasizing the regime’s growing isolation evidenced by low voter turnout in recent elections.Drawing attention to the regime’s injustices and oppression, the former Tunisian Minister of Woman Affairs underscored its violation of Islamic principles and distortion of the religion’s teachings. She criticized the regime’s portrayal of Islam, governance, and democracy, highlighting its departure from the tolerant and just tenets of the faith.Emphasizing unity in the struggle against oppressive regimes, Dr. Badi called for solidarity and resistance to liberate not only Iran but all regions suffering under dictatorship.Mr. Musa Khalaf Al-Maani likened the struggles of the Iranian and Palestinian peoples, highlighting their resilience in the face of oppression and adversity. He emphasized their shared quest for freedom and dignity, noting the sacrifices made by both in the pursuit of justice.Calling out the oppressors, the former advising minister to the Prime Minister of Jordan identified the Iranian mullahs as perpetrators of injustice and tyranny. He praised the unwavering resolve of those who resist oppression, proclaiming their determination to confront darkness with courage and valor.Drawing parallels between the struggles in Iran and Palestine, Mr. Al-Maani asserted that both nations stand united in their quest for liberation. He expressed confidence in the eventual downfall of the clerical regime, foreseeing a future marked by victory and liberation.Dr. Barakat Awjan commended Mrs. Rajavi for her steadfast leadership in the resistance movement, praising her dedication to restoring dignity and justice. He hailed her as an exemplar of truth and reform, urging blessings upon her tireless endeavors.Dr. Awjan passionately invoked the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza. He criticized the false promises of assistance made by the Iranian regime, highlighting the disappointment and anger it sparked among the oppressed.Reflecting on the lessons drawn from ongoing conflicts, the former Jordanian Minister of Culture emphasized the inevitability of victory for the oppressed and the eventual collapse of unjust regimes.Dr. Awjan also stressed the importance of collective efforts in guiding Iran towards a future of freedom and dignity. He lauded Mrs. Rajavi’s clear and unwavering stance, presenting her with a gift, a holy Qoran, symbolizing Jordanian heritage and solidarity.Mr. Nazir Hakim praised the Iranian Resistance for its steadfastness in the face of corruption and injustice perpetrated by the mullahs’ regime. Drawing from the Quran, Mr. Hakim emphasized that the mullahs’ regime falsely portrays itself as a force for reform while perpetuating corruption and oppression.He condemned the regime’s actions, which have caused suffering not only in Iran but also in neighboring countries like Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine.In particular, the former Secretary General of the Syrian Coalition lamented the role of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, which has enabled and supported the Iranian regime’s destructive influence. He denounced the regime’s involvement in drug trafficking and called for an end to its nuclear program and proxy activities.Reflecting on his own experience since the Iranian Revolution, Mr. Hakim reiterated the importance of supporting the Iranian Resistance movement, led by Mrs. Rajavi and highlighted the movement’s sacrifices and called for unity in overthrowing the oppressive regime.Commending recent victories achieved by the Iranian Resistance under the leadership of Ms. Maryam Rajavi, Mr. Tahar Boumedra began his remarks by emphasizing the universality and non-negotiable nature of human rights, particularly in the face of the dire situation in Gaza and Palestine. He criticized entities that claim to champion human rights but have failed in upholding them effectively.Despite these shortcomings, Mr. Boumedra acknowledged the crucial role of the United Nations system and highlighted the failure of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to adequately address human rights violations.Turning his attention to recent victories achieved by the Iranian Resistance, former Chief of the UNAMI Human Rights Office and Representative of the HCHR in Iraq congratulated Ms. Maryam Rajavi for her leadership in securing legal judgments against perpetrators of crimes against humanity.He specifically mentioned the sentencing of Hamid Noury by a Swedish court for his role in crimes against humanity in 1988, as well as the conviction of Assadollah Assadi in Brussels for plotting crimes against the Iranian Resistance.Reflecting on the values of Ramadan, Sheikh Dhaou Meskine stressed the importance of serving the needy, particularly highlighting the dire situation faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza. He emphasized the moral obligation to provide assistance and support to those in need, urging action to alleviate their suffering.Reflecting on his longstanding association with the Iranian Resistance, Mr. Meskine expressed his admiration for their dedication to principles of light, freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. He denounced religious dictatorship in Iran and rejected the notion of divine authority vested in certain individuals to lead nations.The Secretary-General of the Council of Imams of France praised the leadership of Mrs. Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance, endorsing their Ten-Point Plan for a democratic Iran. He emphasized the need for change in the Iranian regime, citing its destabilizing influence across the Middle East and beyond.Mr. Meskine also condemned European leniency towards Iranian diplomats implicated in terrorist activities, urging robust action to counter the regime’s malign behavior.In his speech, Khalil Merroun delved into discussing the treatment of women in Islam, drawing a sharp contrast between the compassionate and respectful approach of Prophet Muhammad towards women and the oppressive actions of certain leaders claiming to represent Islam. He highlighted the significance of women in Islam, emphasizing the roles of mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters, and how the Prophet honored and respected them.Mr. Merroun also criticized certain leaders who claim to represent Islam but fail to emulate the qualities of mercy and justice exemplified by the Prophet and his companions. He condemned derogatory portrayals of Arabs and Palestinians in the media.In conclusion, the Rector of France’s Grand Evry Mosque and Co-President of the Committee of Muslims in France against Extremism and for Human Rights reiterated his unwavering support for justice and human rights, affirming his solidarity with oppressed communities and advocating for genuine leadership that upholds the principles of compassion, justice, and equality.To subscribe weekly Newsletter of NCRI, please use this link. https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

