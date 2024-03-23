From Berlin to Helsinki: Madhya Pradesh Tourism's Roadshow Journey
After participating in the recent ITB Berlin event, Madhya Pradesh Tourism concluded a successful series of roadshows across Scandinavia.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board effectively expanded awareness of the state's diverse tourism offerings among key industry professionals in the Scandinavian region. Commencing in Oslo, Norway, followed by Stockholm, Sweden, and concluding in Helsinki, Finland, these roadshows provided an invaluable platform for engagement with travel agents, tour operators, media representatives, and influencers interested in exploring new travel opportunities in India.
Led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), along with Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director for Events, Marketing & Films MPTB, and key representatives highlighted Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, architectural wonders, wildlife sanctuaries, and adventure activities through multimedia presentations and interactive discussions. Attendees gained insights into renowned destinations such as Khajuraho, Kanha National Park, and the Satpura Mountains, along with discovering lesser-known destinations spread across the state's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage sites.
Notable highlights included the presence of revered Indian ambassadors in Oslo Dr. Acquino Vimal, in Stockholm Mr. Tanmaya Lal, and in Helsinki Mr. Raveesh Kumar, emphasizing the importance of strengthening tourism ties between India and Scandinavia. Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla expressed enthusiasm for the positive response received, reaffirming Madhya Pradesh Tourism's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices and showcasing the state as a preferred destination. These roadshows underscored Madhya Pradesh Tourism's dedication to forging meaningful partnerships and enhancing collaboration with key stakeholders in the Scandinavian travel industry. By fostering new partnerships, Madhya Pradesh aims to expand its reach and appeal to a wider audience of travelers seeking unique experiences.
