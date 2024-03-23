Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region, Russia on 22 March 2024

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region, Russia on 22 March 2024. This attack is a stark reminder of the threat that terrorism continues to pose to all countries. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery.

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected. Singaporeans should defer all non-essential travel to Russia. Singaporeans who are in Russia are strongly advised to remain vigilant, monitor local news closely and heed the advice of the local authorities. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety and eRegister with MFA immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sgif they have not done so. Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance should contact:

Singapore Embassy in Moscow

Tel: +7 499 241 37 02 during office hours, or the 24-hour emergency hotline +7 906 009 00 69

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 MARCH 2024