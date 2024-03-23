Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the Philippines’ Resupply to Ren’ai Jiao

Q: On March 23, China Coast Guard obstructed the Philippines’ resupply to Ren’ai Jiao. What’s your comment?

A: In disregard of China’s strong opposition, the Philippines sent a supply vessel and two Coast Guard vessels on March 23, without permission from the Chinese government, to intrude into the adjacent waters of Ren’ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to send construction materials to the military vessel illegally grounded at Ren’ai Jiao for its repair and reinforcement. China Coast Guard took necessary measures at sea in accordance with law to safeguard China's rights, firmly obstructed the Philippines’ vessels, and foiled the Philippines’ attempt.

Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Ren’ai Jiao, have always been China’s territory. This is established in the long course of history, and complies with international law. The Philippines should immediately stop its infringement and provocation, and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea. If the Philippines insists on going its own way, China will continue to adopt resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The Philippines should be prepared to bear all potential consequences.