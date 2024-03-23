Glassware Market Size & Share to Surpass $25.4 billion by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%

glassware market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glassware market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Glassware Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Garbo Glassware, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, Villeroy & Boch AG, Anchor Hocking Group, Inc, Borosil Limited, Lenox Corporation, Arc Online, Guangzhou Jing Huang Glassware Co,Ltd, Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd., Steelite International, Libbey Glass LLC, Lifetime Brands, Inc, Degrenne, Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd, Sisecam, Glass Tech Life, Zrike Brands.

The report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use

Material

✤Soda Lime Glass

✤ Crystal Glass

✤Borosilicate Glass

✤Heat Resistant Glass

Product Type

✤Coffee Mug

✤Wine Glass

✤Everyday Glass

✤Spirit Glass

✤Beer Mug

✤Pitchers

✤Tea Cup

✤Glass Jars

✤Others

Price Point

✤Premium

✤Medium

✤Economy

Distribution Channel

✤Hypermarkets and supermarkets

✤Specialized Stores

✤Online Retail

✤Others

End User

✤Households

✤Hotels and Restaurants

✤Corporate canteens

✤Café and Bars

✤Others

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY MATERIAL

Chapter 5 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chapter 6 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

Chapter 7 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Chapter 8 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY END USER

Chapter 9 : GLASSWARE MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 10 : COMPANY LANDSCAPE

Chapter 11 : COMPANY PROFILES

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 33.1%. The sales of glassware by end-user are increasing at a significant rate in Asia-pacific, owing to the rise in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles in developing countries such as China, India, and others. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest producer of glassware which is the leading driver for the Asia-Pacific market. The demand for glassware is growing rapidly in the food service industry as well as in households. With the increase in demand for glassware, manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in research and development to develop cost-effective and durable glassware.

By price point, the glassware market is categorized into premium, medium, and economy. The glass jars segment led the market and accounted for 39.9% of the global glassware market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Mid-range glassware has a collection of different glass products as most consumers prefer mid-range products that are good in quality and slightly inexpensive. As most consumers are mid-range buyers, this segment offers many products to attract the population. Moreover, the mid-range is the only section that every glassware manufacturing brand and company targets as it generates most of the revenue. The e-commerce sector also plays a major role in the segment as it provides large varieties of glassware products at affordable prices.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the glassware market holds a substantial scope for growth; however, its contribution to the world market would increase significantly within the next six years. Glassware is versatile as they are used in, hotels and restaurants, corporate canteens, café and bars, and others. However, recent innovations and development in glassware production are expected to create new opportunities in this booming sector. Several players are entering the market with innovative designs, cost-effective products, and durable products which are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investment in the food service industry is expected to create opportunities for glassware manufacturers in the upcoming years.

