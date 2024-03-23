Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH crews approaching 60,000 potholes patched

​



CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews continue to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather during an early patching blitz.

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 59,641 potholes along 5,188 miles of road.





Pothole patching typically doesn’t begin until the first week of April, but WVDOH officials worked with asphalt plant owners in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton to open early this season, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants are beginning to open in other parts of the state now, with the rest expected to open the first week of April.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Monday, March 25, 2024 include:





WV 85, Grippe Lane, and Hewett Creek Road, Boone County.

Nebo Walker Road and Triplett Ridge Road, Clay County.

Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Big Tyler Road, WV 25 (Fairlawn Ave), Old Tuppers Creek Road, Keystone Drive, Barlow Drive, Wills Creek Road, MacCorkle Ave, and Wildwood Acres Drive, WV 60, Kanawha County.

WV 2, Gunville Ridge Road, and Guyan Creek Road, Mason County.

WV 62, WV 34, Monday Road, and Rocky Step Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and McComas-Martha Road, Cabell County.

WV 10, WV 3, and Buffalo Creek Road, Lincoln County.

WV 10, Buffalo Creek Road, and Smokehouse-Crawley Creek Road, and West Fork-Striker Fork Road, Logan County.

US 52, Mingo County.

US 52, WV 152, and WV 75, Wayne County.

US 33, Calhoun County.

Highlawn Farms Road, US 33, Dewey Thomas Hill Road, Lone Oak Road, and Creston Road, Jackson County.

US 33 and WV 36, Roane County.

WV 14, Wirt County.

Smithton Road, Doddridge County.

WV 23, Main Street Salem, and Brushy Fork Road, Harrison County.

Baker Sawmill Road, Grassy Run Road, and Whetstone Road, Marion County.

Pierpont Road, Monongalia County.

Chestnut Ridge Road, Stevenbur Road, Preston County.

Walnut Avenue and Woodward Road, Taylor County.

WV 46, Mineral County.

WV 2 and Sample Road, Ohio County.

WV 18, Tyler County.



WV 2 and US 250, Wetzel County.

Carrolton Road, Barbour County.

Price Street, Lewis County.

Marion Street Road, Upshur County.

WV 20, Webster County.

US 33, Randolph County.

Wolf Run Road, Hendricks Hill Road, and Horeshor Run Road, Tucker County.

US 60, Keller Avenue, and Hresan Boulevard, Fayette County.



WV 12, Greenbrier County.

Hillsdale Road and Hans Creek Road, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

Dry Fork Road, and Rift-Berwind Road, McDowell County.

Gardner Road, Mercer Springs Road, and Kegley River Road, Mercer County.

Dry Hill Road, Maxwell Hill Road S.Sandbranch Road, Blue Jay Six Road, Mt. Tabor Road, and White Oak Creek Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.​







