Tree Canopy Cutting on Hedgesville Road in Berkeley County to Begin Sunday, March 24, 2024

Tree canopy cutting operations will be performed on Hedgesville Road, WV 9, in Berkeley County, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Sunday, March 24, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024. The work zone will be located from the intersection with Back Creek Valley Road, County Route 7, to Rock Cliff Drive, County Route 10. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to use an alternate route if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

