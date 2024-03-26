Intratumoral Cancer Market Analysis 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline, FDA Approvals and Companies by DelveInsight

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer companies are Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune/ Regeneron, Philogen, Sirnaomics, Nanobiotix.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report:

• In 2021, the total intratumoral cancer therapies market size was approximately USD 93 million which is expected to rise during the study period (2020–2034).

• As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total NMSC incident cases in the 7MM was 774,926 in 2020.

• Leading intratumoral cancer companies working in the market are Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune/ Regeneron, Philogen, Exicure, Sirnaomics, Nanobiotix, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma, Immunicum, DNAtrix, Treovir, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Immunovative Therapies, among other.

• At present, there are only three Intratumoral approved drugs namely Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), Hensify (NBTXR3; Nanobiotix) and Delytact (teserpaturev/G47; Daiichi Sankyo), Imlygic (Amgen) is the first and only FDA-approved viral therapy that is injected directly into melanoma tumors.

• The highest Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market share is primarily dominated by the USA in the 7MM that is anticipated to soar at a CAGR of 42% by 2030.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Overview

The cancer treatment landscape has transformed to incorporate novel therapies which mainly include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, gene therapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplant, surgery, and targeted therapy. However, there are patients who do not respond to any of the available treatment options or develop resistance to available therapies.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: Indication-wise Segmentation

DelveInsight's Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Types (Melanoma, Nonmelanoma skin cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

• Target Patient Pool of Intratumoral Therapies by Cancer Types

• Treated Cases by Cancer Types

Intratumoral Cancer Pipeline Therapies in Focus in the Report Analysis

• Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

• TAVO(tavokinogene telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical Incorporated

• CAVATAK (V937; CVA21): Merck & Co (Viralytics)

• PVSRIPO (PVS-RIPO): Istari Oncology

• RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec): Replimune/ Regeneron

• Daromun (Nidlegy): Philogen

• Cavrotolimod (AST-008): Exicure

• Cotsiranib (STP705): Sirnaomics

• Hensify (NBTXR3/ PEP503): Nanobiotix

• INT230-6 (Cisplatin/vinblastine): Intensity Therapeutics

• NanoPac (LSAM paclitaxel): NanOlogy

• Delolimogene mupadenorepvec (LOAd703): Lokon Pharma

• Intuvax (Ilixadencel): Immunicum

• Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

• G207: Treovir

• Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125): Idera Pharmaceuticals

• AlloStim: Immunovative Therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market analysis demonstrates that these therapies have immense potential to transform the treatment landscape by turning cold tumors into hot tumor and making their identification convenient by the immune system. However, the present understanding of Intratumoral therapies is poor and they also have faced backlash from the recent clinical trial failures at late stages; DelveInsight estimates that the future carries a promising outlook for the Intratumor Cancer Therapies market owing to potential emerging therapies, promising clinical trial results, the influx of pharma and biotech players, better R&D, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

3. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Overview at a Glance

4. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

5. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Disease Background and Overview

6. Algorithm for Diagnosis of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

7. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Patient Journey

8. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population

11. Country Wise Epidemiology of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

10. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment

12. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

13. Key Endpoints of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment

14. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Emerging Therapies

15. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: 7 Major Market Analysis

16. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Unmet Needs

17. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Drivers

18. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Barriers

19. Attribute Analysis

20. KOL Reviews

21. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

