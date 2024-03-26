Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market to Grow Swiftly During the Forecast Period (2023-2032) | DelveInsight

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer companies are AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, LintonPharm, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme., Eisai Inc, Eli Lilly, etc.

The Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market.

Some facts of the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market size is expected to grow at decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer companies working in the market are Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others.

• Key Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapies expected to launch in the market are Durvalumab, Regorafenib, Ipilimumab, Fruquintinib, Catumaxomab, Serplulimab, Margetuximab, and others.

• According to an estimate by DelveInsight, China has the largest incident population of HER2-positive Gastric Cancer.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric Cancer arises from the inner lining of stomach walls and afterwards penetrates deep into the stomach walls as the development of tumour progresses. There are several different types of cancer that usually occur in the stomach, among which almost 90% of gastric cancers constitute adenocarcinoma. HER2 overexpression or amplification occurs in 20% of GCs.

The quantification of HER2-positivity is determined by various laboratory tests like immunohistochemistry (IHC) or by measurement of the number of HER2 gene copy numbers by fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) techniques.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market

The Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer drugs recently launched in the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

The Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Report Key Insights

1. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Patient Population

2. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market

4. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Opportunities

6. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Approaches

7. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Analysis

8. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Patient Journey

7. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Treatment

11. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Marketed Products

12. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

13. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market

18. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

19. Her2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

