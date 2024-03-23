Submit Release
DOH issues red placard to Delice Crepes (lunch wagon) in Haleʻiwa

Posted on Mar 22, 2024 in Newsroom

Honolulu – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Delice Crepes (lunch wagon), located at 66-472 Kamehameha Hwy in Haleʻiwa, because there were no functioning hand-washing stations inside the food truck.

During an inspection conducted on March 21, 2024 to address a complaint, the DOH inspector noted critical violation(s) including:

  •  The single sink inside mobile unit designated for hand washing was not operational. There were no other hand-washing options available inside the unit.

A follow-up inspection was completed on March 22, 2024. The establishment took the necessary corrective actions to address the violation and was approved to reopen.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

###

