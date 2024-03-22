Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Telephone Call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the entry into force of the agreements under the Expanded Framework on 21 March 2024. The Expanded Framework comprises the 2022 Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region and the Singapore Flight Information Region, the 2022 Treaty for the Extradition of Fugitives, and the 2007 Defence Cooperation Agreement.

Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo welcomed the entry into force of the agreements under the Expanded Framework. This is a historic landmark in Singapore-Indonesia relations that underscores the strength and maturity of our relationship. The agreements signal our shared commitment to working together as neighbours to secure outcomes in the best interest of both our countries.

Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to work closely with Indonesia to address shared challenges and expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to break new ground.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 MARCH 2024