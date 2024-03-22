Submit Release
Visit of External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India, Dr S Jaishankar, 23 to 25 March 2024

External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India Dr S Jaishankar will visit Singapore from 23 to 25 March.

 

Minister Jaishankar’s visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India, and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation.

 

Minister Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 MARCH 2024

