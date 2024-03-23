ARMOUR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. on Behalf of ARMOUR Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARR) on behalf of ARMOUR stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ARMOUR has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 1, 2024, ARMOUR disclosed that it had commenced an internal investigation to review internal issues related to “the appropriateness of reporting Distributable Earnings and Net Interest Margin” in earnings releases and “the methods of calculating such measures”, “the Company’s considerations with respect to reviewing and evaluating its external manager”, and “certain of the internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures of the Company.”

Then, on March 13, 2024, ARMOUR announced that its Chief Financial Officer had been “removed.”

On this news, the price of ARMOUR shares declined by $1.11 per share, or approximately 5.59%, from $19.83 per share on March 13, 2024 to close at $18.72 on March 14, 2024.

