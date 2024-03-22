3/22/24 – WAIHOU SPRING FOREST RESERVE AND TRAIL SET TO REOPEN

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

March 22, 2024

WAIHOU SPRING FOREST RESERVE AND TRAIL SET TO REOPEN

(MAKAWAO, MAUI) – Waihou Spring Forest Reserve and trail will reopen to residents and visitors on April 1, seven months after its emergency closure due to damage caused by wildfire and high winds.

Substantial windfall and burn damage from the August 2023 Olinda Fire kept DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) crews busy and prevented visitation to the reserve due to safety concerns. Some trees were partially broken or had hanging limbs, while others were leaning or had fallen over completely, blocking the trail corridor.

“DOFAW crews felled and bucked (cut into usable lengths) hundreds of hazardous trees in the process to restore access,” said Lance DeSilva, DOFAW Forest Management Supervisor. “The closure allowed staff to work efficiently and unobstructed, effectively shortening the time to the reopening.”

Tucked into the northwest slope of Haleakalā, the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve, one of eight forest reserves on Maui, is 186 acres of reforested land that is popular for day use. DeSilva added, “The Waihou Spring and trail are features that add to the value of this reserve and we’re glad to reopen it for community use.”

