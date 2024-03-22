“March Madness” Final MBSYEP Certification Event at Convention Center Final Chance for Hopeful Participants to Certify Information for Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m., the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Youth Programs (OYP) will host its March Madness certification event for the 45th Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). It is the final in-person certification event for hopeful MBSYEP participants to certify their information, which is a requirement for placement in the program.



“This is our 45th year of serving the community by offering young people job opportunities and pathways to careers,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “I am truly thankful for Mayor Bowser’s ongoing investment and engagement of our youth in the District, which helps puts them on a path for career longevity or further education.”



For decades, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has provided a fair shot to young people in DC. Each year, the program provides thousands of District youth the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career paths. The program partners with hundreds of employers to provide relevant training and guidance to DC’s youth to help them develop the positive work habits and skills necessary to secure future employment. This year, the program has received over 20,700 applications, a five-year high, to participate. Historically, over half of the program participants are residents of Wards 7 and 8. This year, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of MBSYEP, the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship award amount was increased from $2,000 to $4,500. The Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship supports MBSYEP alums pursuing post-secondary education, occupational skills training, or military service. Additionally, five students pursuing a career in the healthcare industry will each receive a $20,000 scholarship toward their college education.



Since 2015, the Bowser Administration has found new ways to introduce youth across the District to high-paying, high-demand careers, and 2023 was no different with the launch of two new programs: the Career Ready Early Scholar Program (CRESP) and the HBCU Public Service Program. CRESP was launched as an opportunity open to all middle school students between the ages of 9-13 who reside in the District to engage in comprehensive career exploration. Exploring careers in Middle School helps students understand what they are good at and passionate about. This knowledge also helps them make informed decisions and sets them on a path to a successful future. The HBCU Public Service Program is a partnership between District government, Howard University, and the University of the District of Columbia. The program was launched to help highly talented and qualified graduating college seniors of the District's two historically Black colleges and universities to pursue a career in public service. The program will be open for one year to graduating seniors earning bachelor’s degrees. Participating DC government agencies will convert existing and due-to-hire full-time positions into apprenticeship positions for 25 apprentices.



For more information about the MBSYEP, CRESP, or HBCU Public Service program, please visit does.dc.gov