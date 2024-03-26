"THE PLAN WAS” AN INSPIRING AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL JOURNEY CONTINUES RECEIVING ACCOLADES AND FIVE-STAR REVIEWS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nadege Dady, Ed.D., has successfully captivated readers with the story of her journey, The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise. Released in July 2023, the book continues to soar in popularity and receive overwhelmingly positive reviews from a variety of readers.
President of Urban College of Boston Yves Salomon-Fernández, Ph.D. included Dr. Dady’s book in her December 2023 LinkedIn article, My Top Reads of 2023. Among the top 10 books President Salomon-Fernández listed within the autobiography and fiction category included The Plan Was. President Salomon-Fernández indicated, “I thoroughly enjoyed this autobiography by a Haitian higher education executive about her aspirations to become a medical doctor, a path that she deviated from to embrace a career in Higher Education.”
The Plan Was is an inspirational story portraying the author’s journey through the complexities of professional ambition and personal aspiration from youth into adulthood. Carefully laid out plans continuously weave between triumph and tragedy, keeping readers engaged in the twists, turns and outcomes. Dr. Dady’s book demonstrates the power, determination and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers continue to offer high praise and five-star reviews for The Plan Was on Amazon with comments such as, “The book is well written, delightful to read and engaging.” Another reader commented, “One of the most compelling aspects of the book is its relatability. However, it’s not the crumbling of plans that takes center stage but the rise of purpose.” Two additional commentators shared their reflections and reviews noting, “The theme of promise that resonates throughout the book is incredibly uplifting,” and “Sometimes life is about the plan, sometimes it’s about the ride. Both the plan and the ride in this book are beautiful and inspirational.”
The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise is available on Amazon. Dr. Dady is available for public and private interviews upon request.
About the Author:
Dr. Nadege Dady is an experienced educator with a terminal degree in Higher Education, Leadership, Management and Policy. Her ever-expansive career encompasses a range of health care sectors in the allopathic, osteopathic, and oral health care industries. These collective experiences fueled her passion for creating pathway programs for underrepresented groups in medicine. Adding to her broad range of experiences are consulting with the accrediting agencies responsible for medical school regulatory practices and editing for a medical journal.
Media Contact: O. Mino | C: 917-414-3841 | odalis.mino@yahoo.com
Nadege Dady
President of Urban College of Boston Yves Salomon-Fernández, Ph.D. included Dr. Dady’s book in her December 2023 LinkedIn article, My Top Reads of 2023. Among the top 10 books President Salomon-Fernández listed within the autobiography and fiction category included The Plan Was. President Salomon-Fernández indicated, “I thoroughly enjoyed this autobiography by a Haitian higher education executive about her aspirations to become a medical doctor, a path that she deviated from to embrace a career in Higher Education.”
The Plan Was is an inspirational story portraying the author’s journey through the complexities of professional ambition and personal aspiration from youth into adulthood. Carefully laid out plans continuously weave between triumph and tragedy, keeping readers engaged in the twists, turns and outcomes. Dr. Dady’s book demonstrates the power, determination and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers continue to offer high praise and five-star reviews for The Plan Was on Amazon with comments such as, “The book is well written, delightful to read and engaging.” Another reader commented, “One of the most compelling aspects of the book is its relatability. However, it’s not the crumbling of plans that takes center stage but the rise of purpose.” Two additional commentators shared their reflections and reviews noting, “The theme of promise that resonates throughout the book is incredibly uplifting,” and “Sometimes life is about the plan, sometimes it’s about the ride. Both the plan and the ride in this book are beautiful and inspirational.”
The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise is available on Amazon. Dr. Dady is available for public and private interviews upon request.
About the Author:
Dr. Nadege Dady is an experienced educator with a terminal degree in Higher Education, Leadership, Management and Policy. Her ever-expansive career encompasses a range of health care sectors in the allopathic, osteopathic, and oral health care industries. These collective experiences fueled her passion for creating pathway programs for underrepresented groups in medicine. Adding to her broad range of experiences are consulting with the accrediting agencies responsible for medical school regulatory practices and editing for a medical journal.
Media Contact: O. Mino | C: 917-414-3841 | odalis.mino@yahoo.com
Nadege Dady
Dady
+1 646-522-9959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram