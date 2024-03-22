CIDRZ Affirms Commitment to Employee Engagement and Inclusivity with Empowering High Tea Event for Women.

Yesterday, CIDRZ hosted a captivating high tea event dedicated to its women employees, reaffirming its commitment to employee engagement and inclusivity. The event provided a dynamic platform for dialogue on crucial topics such as female sexuality, mental health, empowered women, and financial wellness.

Dr Izukanji Sikazwe, CIDRZ’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed sincere appreciation to the Human Resource Department for organising the event, acknowledging its profound significance in honouring the invaluable contributions of women within the organisation.

In her address, Dr Sikazwe underscored CIDRZ’s deep appreciation for women’s multifaceted roles at work and within their households, commending their dedication and resilience.

The Chief Executive Officer also thanked all the speakers for their invaluable contributions.

The event featured insightful talks from various speakers. Pastor Gladys Paswani of Set Apart International offered reflections on coping with grief, drawing from personal experiences to illuminate life’s journey after loss. Dr Maria Akani, the managing consultant of Renaisense, provided insights on how to navigate complexities of mental health and offered strategies for holistic well-being.

Dr Mutinta Muyuni, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, shed light on the often-overlooked topic of female sexuality, fostering an environment of openness and understanding. Additionally, Jane Mazimba shared valuable insights into achieving financial wellness, empowering attendees to take charge of their financial futures.

Through open dialogue and shared experiences, participants engaged in meaningful discussions, exploring actionable strategies to address the various themes discussed.

The high tea event demonstrated CIDRZ’s ongoing efforts to create nurturing spaces where employees can thrive personally and professionally. Recently, the organisation held its first-ever Men’s Conference for its male employees as a deliberate gesture of taking care of Men’s health and wellness.

The hybrid conference, attended by about 250 CIDRZ male employees, gave them a safe space for open discussions on men’s topics and a getaway from the hustle and bustle of office life. Critical topics discussed ranged from spirituality, mental health, men’s health-seeking behaviours and reproductive health.