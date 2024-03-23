Claesson Enters Congressional Race in Alaska's At-Large District
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel Claesson of Des Moines, Iowa announced today that he has officially submitted paperwork as a nonpartisan candidate for Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District. He plans to relocate to the gorgeous state of Alaska within a few months to continue his campaign.
“I don’t anticipate winning the election with wonderful candidates like Nancy Dahlstrom in the race, but I am hoping to raise awareness to issues that are important to Alaskans. I became interested in government as a child after watching Gov. Sarah Palin on television. I never saw somebody so dynamic and genuine in public service. We need more people like her in congress who are fearless, ethical, and knowledgeable." says Samuel. "I spent the last three years visiting the fifty states, and I was inspired by the sense of community and togetherness in Alaska as soon as I walked off the ferry. It's one of the few states with elections that are managed so well that even nonpartisan and third-part candidates can compete."
He’s spent most of his life in California where he saw firsthand the negative impacts of the policies of liberals in that state, such as decriminalizing theft and overregulating things that inhibit progress. It was clear that California wasn't gonna change its policies anytime soon, so he left for the midwest. Samuel has written for periodicals like Classic Images and the Quad-City Times where's he's done interviews with actresses who were prolific in the 1950s like Myrna Hansen, Beverly Sassoon, Vikki Dougan, and Eileen O'Neill. He’s an avid environmentalist whose platform includes investing in solar energy, a federal ban on abortion, funding for public housing, lowering taxes for industries that earn lower margins of profit, an end to speciesism, and a secure border. Although it's a secondary issue, eliminating ranked-choice-voting is certainly on the agenda too.
Samuel Claesson
Samuel Claesson
Claesson4Congress
