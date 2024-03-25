Children’s Museum of Tacoma Opens for More Play During Spring Break

Climb is a colorful playscape at the Children's Museum of Tacoma that challenges children of all ages to engage in big body play. Colorful, larger-than-life metal art adorn the wall leading up to the entrance of the Children's Museum of Tacoma The Studio in the Children's Museum of Tacoma is always stocked with art supplies so young creatives can make art during their visit.

Families are Invited for Two Additional Days of Play Filled with Special Art Activities at the Nation's Only Pay As You Will Museum

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Museum of Tacoma, powered by Greentrike, will be open for two additional days of play during the 2024 Spring Break of Tacoma Schools from April 1 to 5. The Museum’s spring break schedule includes extra open days on Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the remainder of spring break week, the Museum will be open regularly from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two special events will be held during the week of spring break and are designed to nurture creativity in children and adults. The Lego Printmaking Workshop features an art activity using Lego block creations on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a joyful weekend activity, Museum Fun Days welcomes families to participate in creating a collaborative community canvas in the Museum’s art studio. The activity celebrates the national recognition of the Week of the Young Child and takes place from April 5 to April 8.

“Spring break is an opportunity for many families to spend extra time with their children,” said Shannon Rojecki, Greentrike’s director of early learning and museums. “We’re excited to open the Children’s Museum of Tacoma for two extra days so parents and caregivers can have a space to connect with their children in an environment that nourishes play.”

Admission to the Children’s Museum of Tacoma is known as Pay As You Will, which means that the cost of entry is always donation-based. The Children’s Museum of Tacoma switched to a Pay As You Will model in 2012 to increase access to play, early learning programs, and safe spaces for every child and their family. The Children’s Museum of Tacoma and its sister location, the Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, continue to be the only two children’s museums in the country with donation-only admission for all visitors.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma features five nature-inspired playscapes called Water, Woods, Voyager, Climb, and Airways, as well as an art studio filled with paint, paper, brushes, and much more. The Museum’s playscapes were created to cultivate open-ended play and engage children’s boundless imaginations. All playscapes are designed for children and adults, encouraging families to connect through play.