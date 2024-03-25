RiseNow Announces New Executive Team to Fuel Major Growth Strategy and Service Expansion
Procurement and supply chain advisory and strategy execution firm RiseNow announces four new additions to its executive team to spearhead sustainable growth.LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading procurement and supply chain advisory and strategy execution firm RiseNow announces four new additions to its executive team to spearhead sustainable growth.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Steve Dailey, Mark Paretti, Gabe Perez, and Sheena Smith to our executive team. Their combined expertise is critical to launching RiseNow into its next era of ensuring that procurement and supply chain teams can harness their full potential in a volatile global environment,” says Matt Stewart, RiseNow CEO.
Dailey serves as COO with over 25 years of experience in setting strategy, operationalizing innovation, driving execution optimization and leading organizations at times of change. His breadth of experience includes twenty plus years delivering advanced supply chain, optimization and integration managed service solutions to the CPG, transportation, healthcare and retail industries. He designed, architected, and implemented Exel Logistics’ global supply chain platforms, implemented BP North America’s WMS, and has managed sales channel strategies and partnerships worldwide.
Paretti is Chief Advisory and Transformation Officer, most recently from leading business spend management platform Coupa. Mark has influenced enterprise transformations in digital procurement, autonomous finance, and organizational upskill at Bain, LogicSource, and several small capital firms. He also built Unilever and LVMH’s global COEs. Mark cares about driving the convergence of customer value and enterprise outcomes, integrating functional and corporate objectives for maximum company valuation.
“Most enterprises struggle to manage undelivered value and technical debt,” says Paretti. “We are shifting toward outcome-oriented, innovation-driven, higher-skill human-centric digital organizations. We must eschew cost focus to newly defined value requirements, so projects aren’t just successful at go-live – they're successful long-term as the company grows.”
Perez joins as Chief Strategy Officer after 13 years at Coupa, where he built global strategy across go-to-market, strategic projects, and led a regional launch into APAC. Gabe has worked with hundreds of global companies resulting in billions of dollars of spend under management.
“After fifteen years in spend management software, I saw a need for a firm that could not only maximize software’s potential, but also the holistic organization’s potential,” says Perez. “Combining these elements has been the missing link for maximum client impact.”
Smith joins as SVP Growth after 14 years at procurement technology analyst firm Spend Matters, where she ran the growth engine as Chief Strategy Officer. Sheena has been behind the messaging and go-to-market strategy of dozens of global procurement SaaS and services firms and is a key resource for sales, marketing, and demand teams in the space.
“Procurement and sales historically have a tenuous relationship,” says Smith. “The inherent bias on both sides is completely unfounded. I joined RiseNow to materially change how buyers and sellers of software and services communicate in procurement, supply chain, and beyond.”
RiseNow has ambitious plans to expand their advisory, strategy execution, and conversion services practices.
"This sector is a moving target now more than ever. With talent shortages, AI, and supply chain disruptions; priorities and outcomes may change, but it's critical to have the right people in the right seats. RiseNow’s ecosystem already feels the impact of our new team,” says Stewart. “We're attracting the top talent to join our vision of disrupting the supply chain consulting and software industry for the good of our clients.”
About RiseNow
RiseNow is a strategy design and execution firm that builds and powers ground-breaking procurement and supply chain practices. Our team’s unmatched expertise, hands-on practitioner experience, and system-agnostic approach ensures elite service, clear expectations, and results that speak for themselves.
Sheena Smith
RiseNow
sheena.smith@risenow.com