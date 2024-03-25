"Christian, Awake!" is a kind of alarm book that makes readers reflect on their spiritual connection to the Creator
This book provides a comprehensive review of the reasons why people—and Christians included—desperately need a wake-up call.
Churches in America have been asleep for a very long time. When one is asleep, one neither sees nor heeds God’s warnings. The Lord of Glory warns His bride to be watchful.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Scrimshaw, in partnership with ARPress, published the inspiring book “Christian, Awake!” This inspiring book is available and distributed worldwide.
— excerpt from the book
In 1976, David Scrimshaw graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond in Virginia, where he graduated as Cum Laude. Following that, in 1979, he graduated with a master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He then completed his doctoral studies at Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia, in 1996.
He has published two books so far: Life Is a Pop Quiz and Christian, Awake!
He was the director of Air Force Chaplain Services for six years at Wright-Patterson Regional Medical Center, Ohio. He also organized a support group for medical personnel working with terminally ill youth. He was also a founding member of the adolescent pregnancy study committee. He counseled troubled military members on a variety of problems.
He received an Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service, the National Defense Medal, and the First Sergeants Association Award for notable achievement.
The author, David Scrimshaw, gives examples of what Christians can do in these last days. He describes modern technology in simple terms that could explain many of the things the Bible records will occur in the last days.
The author was also interviewed by Benji Cole of the People of Distinction network. They discussed the author’s message and inspiration for writing this inspirational book.
People of Distinction is one of the most extensive and wide-ranging radio shows in the United States. Hosted by Benji Cole and Al Cole from CBS Radio, People of Distinction is the right fit for authors who want to increase their exposure to readers. The radio program airs on Apple’s iTunes Radio Network (Professional News/Talk), featuring CBS Radio, Fox News, NPR, and C-Span.
In “Christian, Awake!”, readers will be considering what God has to say about sleep and rest (the spiritual kind), watchfulness, alarms of various kinds, hitting the snooze button, and appointments of the divine nature.
This book was displayed during the much-awaited 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) on October 18–22, 2023, at Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is reportedly known as the world’s largest trade fair for books and opened its doors to participants around the globe celebrating books and their authors.
