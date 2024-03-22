Pigment solution spill in Polk County reaches Little Four Mile Creek

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a red pigment solution spill at the City of Altoona in Polk County.

On March 21, the DNR Des Moines Field Office was notified of a spill that occurred on Adventureland Drive in Altoona. At approximately 4:30 p.m. a transport truck was hauling the material eastbound near the intersection of Adventureland Drive and 1st Avenue North when the load shifted, causing the 275-gallon container to leak. An unknown amount of the material was released to the interior of the trailer and then onto the paved surface of Adventureland Drive.

City officials and an environmental consulting firm worked through the night to contain the material and collect as much as they could before the rain event. Despite the cleanup efforts, on March 22 the red material was observed in Little Four Mile Creek south of Adventureland Drive in Altoona.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. Samples are being collected for testing. The investigation is still ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.