Lee-Smith to Host Demonstrations of the Brand New International® S13 T14 Integrated Powertrain
Registration for a live demonstration of the S13 T14 Integrated Powertrain is available now by calling or registering online.CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee-Smith Inc., a family-owned one-stop-shop for truck sales, parts, and service, is thrilled to announce live demonstrations of the groundbreaking International S13 T14 Integrated Powertrain. Redefining industry standards, International has pushed the boundaries of innovation by rethinking, redesigning, and reinventing what an integrated powertrain can achieve.
Truck and fleet owners are invited to experience firsthand the unparalleled performance, serviceability, and operational efficiency of the S13 and T14 at our live demonstrations. The S13 engine sets a new benchmark in fuel efficiency and performance, with an impressive increase of up to 15% in fuel efficiency. This not only saves costs but also contributes to a greener environment. Moreover, this engine upgrade elevates overall performance, delivering a smoother and more powerful driving experience.
By eliminating cooled exhaust gas recirculation, the S13 engine promotes a more thorough fuel burn. This process reduces soot build up, resulting in less downtime and maintenance costs. Imagine the impact these improvements could have on your fleet's performance and bottom line!
Don't miss your chance to witness this groundbreaking technology in action. Schedule your live demonstration with Lee-Smith today! Spots are limited, so secure your place now to avoid missing out on this exciting, new opportunity. To register, call 423-622-416 or fill out the registration form here. Join us as we unveil the future of the integrated powertrain.
About Lee-Smith:
Lee-Smith, Inc is an authorized International®, Ford, and Isuzu Trucks dealership serving the Chattanooga area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new truck, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you're making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. We value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available.
Shelly Shelnutt
Lee-Smith Inc.
+1 423-622-4161
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook