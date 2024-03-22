MCPD’s Futsal Tournament and MCDOT’s Bike Classes for Adults will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, March 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 21, 2024

The upcoming Community Health Fair in Silver Spring will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, Montgomery County police officer; Ruthann Eiser, communications specialist for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT); and Miriam Zamudio Coria, testing coordinator at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air on Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will begin with information about the upcoming futsal tournament, hosted by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) in partnership with Montgomery Recreation and the Montgomery Police Foundation. The co-ed event for ages 12 to 18 will take place on March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18 at the Long Branch Recreation Center. Officer Cortes will share details about the registration process, which can be done by visiting ActiveMontgomery.org.

The second part of the show will focus on the upcoming Community Health Fair hosted by the Mobile Medical Care, Inc. in partnership with the Latino Health Initiative (LHI) and Howard University College of Dentistry. Ms. Zamudio Coria will share details about the fair, which will be held at the Viers Mill Baptist Church on March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free dental screenings, COVID and flu vaccines, plus exciting prizes and a food pantry.

The show will conclude with details about the adult bike classes available this spring to Montgomery County residents. MCDOT, in collaboration with the Washington Area Bicycle Association (WABA), will offer adult bike classes in April, May and June. The classes include a learn to ride and a basic skills class. MCDOT also will offer four free scooter classes this spring. Participants in the bicycle classes will learn how to start and stop, balance, glide, pedal and steer a bike. The classes will be led by experienced WABA instructors. Ms. Eiser will share all the details.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #