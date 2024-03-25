Gillim Set to Defend Stock 1000 Championship with Real Steel Motorsports and Honda on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Hayden is set to defend his Stock 1000 Championship with Real Steel Motorsports. This year promises to be an exciting year for both Real Steel Motorsports, MotoAmerica, Southern Honda Powersports, Comstock Energy, American Honda and Steel Commander Corp. Steel Commander Corp headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida

Hayden Gillim will return to defend the number-one plate in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Championship.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Steel Motorsports, with the support of Southern Honda Powersports and American Honda, are excited to announce that Hayden Gillim will return to defend the number-one plate in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Championship on the Steel Commander/Comstock Energy/Southern Honda Powersports/American Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

With a pedigree in racing that is second to none, Honda will expand its presence in the MotoAmerica paddock in 2024, with factory and dealer support of Gillim as he works to restamp his claim to the Stock 1000 title. With Honda’s support and Gillim’s proven race craft and dogged determination on the track, 2024 promises to be both exciting and rewarding, as Gillim takes full advantage of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s potential.

Gillim stood tall in 2023, winning two coveted MotoAmerica championships—Stock 1000 and King of the Baggers. Returning this year, Gillim intends to go back-to-back in both series. “I’m very excited about this season,” Gillim said. “It’s been a long road to get where we are with this program. I feel with the backing from Comstock Energy, Steel Commander, Southern Powersports Honda and American Honda, it’s going to be a great year. Learning the Honda and getting the most out of it, for me, will be a lot of fun, and it’s a great opportunity to back up the championship from last year.”

“The Southern Honda Powersports team is honored and excited to be supporting Hayden in this year’s Stock 1000 championship run,” said David Carmody, General Manager of Southern Honda Powersports. “Working with a proven rider with Hayden’s talent and speed will be the perfect fit for featuring the Fireblade in the MotoAmerica series. We’re confident that he’ll be up front, fighting for the wins and the championship aboard our CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.”

Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda said, “All of us at American Honda are excited for the upcoming MotoAmerica season. Hayden’s talent, combined with the amazing CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, will certainly give Honda fans something to cheer about. A big thank-you to Southern Honda Powersports for their efforts, and best of luck for a successful 2024 season.”

“The entire Steel Commander Corp. family is buzzing with enthusiasm as we back Hayden in his quest for the Stock 1000 championship,” stated Shawn Fisher, President and CEO of Steel Commander. “With his exceptional skill set and our cutting-edge Fireblade, we’re poised for success with Honda on the MotoAmerica circuit. We’re fully confident in Hayden’s ability to showcase the speed and precision of our CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and we’ll be cheering him on every step of the way. We also look forward to working with Comstock Energy, Southern Powersports and American Honda in a combined effort to take home the Stock 1000 championship.”

Also joining the team as sponsors for 2024 are Vesrah, Maxima Racing Oils, Orient Express, GB Racing, K-Tech, Dunlop, Moto Liberty, RS Taichi and Arai.

