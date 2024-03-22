B.C. supports organizations to strengthen restorative justice services

CANADA, March 22 - British Columbia is taking action to achieve better outcomes for victims of crime and offenders by supporting restorative justice initiatives throughout the province.

“Restorative justice helps victims and offenders heal from harms they’ve experienced and caused, helping to improve public safety and strengthen communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “I am pleased to support the vital work of these organizations in delivering restorative justice services to people throughout British Columbia.”

Restorative justice approaches address the needs of victims and the community when they experience a crime, while holding offenders accountable for the harm they have caused. By empowering victims and the community to have a voice in the outcome through a collaborative experience of justice, these initiatives pave the way for meaningful reconciliation and healing.

“Empowering people to take accountability for their crimes allows them to address the underlying causes of harm,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “By investing in restorative justice programs that promote healing and reconciliation, we can help reduce the cycle of incarceration and build a more fair and equitable justice system for people and communities in B.C.”

Through the Law Foundation of BC, the Province has provided $3 million, which will be allocated to several organizations throughout B.C. In selecting the organizations, extensive engagement with stakeholders was conducted to identify priorities and maximize impacts in the community.

Larger umbrella organizations will receive funding to enhance their capacity to support their members, develop and provide training on restorative practices and anti-racism, implement their strategic plans and host events, such as the annual Provincial Restorative Justice Symposium and the 2025 Indigenous Justice Program gathering. Regionally based organizations will receive funding to enhance their capacity and support other smaller organizations in their areas. Some of the funding will also be used to hire specialized workers and fund projects in some communities.

“Restorative justice processes can help provide access to justice and provide healing in communities,” said Josh Patterson, executive director of the Law Foundation of British Columbia. “They help people who have been harmed, and help those who are responsible for the harm, to understand the impacts their actions had on others and take positive action to redress that hurt. The Law Foundation is pleased to work with the Province to help fund the enhancement and expansion of these programs.”

The organizations receiving funding:

Restorative Justice Victoria

North Shore Restorative Justice Society

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

BC First Nations Justice Council: Prince George

Restorative Collective

Restorative Justice Association of BC (RJABC)

Indigenous Justice Association (IJA)

Learn More:

For more information about the Law Foundation of British Columbia, visit: https://www.lawfoundationbc.org/

For more information about the Indigenous Justice Association, visit: https://indigenousjustice.ca/

For more information about the Restorative Justice Association of British Columbia, visit: https://rjabc.ca/