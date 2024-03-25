BAGS AND GRACE GIVING OUT 500 BAGS A MONTH TO LA COUNTY’S UNHOUSED WHAT STARTED AS PERSONAL MISSION NOW A TEAM EFFORT
I have a mission to do this, excited we are able to help so many, because of the kindhearted, generous people from all over the country that donate to our cause. We have volunteers that fill our bags”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAGS AND GRACE IS GIVING OUT 500 BAGS A MONTH
— Tom Provost, Founder, Bags and Grace
Bags and Grace has already given out over 15,000 bags since 2017.
Emmy nominated Editor, Director, Writer, Tom Provost, gave birth to Bags and Grace by accident in 2017.
In 2017, Tom was working on a film project and his commute from Glendale to West LA on the fwy was taking him 3 hours per day round trip, so to shorten his commute he started taking waze on the surface streets, it took him through south central and he saw loads of unhoused people, he started buying items that they needed and filling bags and giving them out.
Fast forward, he now is the Founder and C.E.O. of BAGS AND GRACE http://www.bagsandgrace.com a 501c3 Non-Profit that now delivers 500 bags per month yr. round to the Unhoused in all of Los Angeles County, since 2017 he has given out over 15,000 bags, that’s over 2,000 bags per month year round to the unhoused in LA County.
100% of all donations goes to buying essentials for those unhoused in LA County.
He say's " I have a mission to do this, and I am so glad we are able to help so many, because of the kindhearted, generous people from all over the country that donate to our cause. We have volunteers that fill our bags and volunteers go out and deliver monthly all over LA County.
Bags and Grace is also on social media.
