BAGS AND GRACE GIVING OUT 500 BAGS A MONTH TO LA COUNTY’S UNHOUSED WHAT STARTED AS PERSONAL MISSION NOW A TEAM EFFORT

I have a mission to do this, excited we are able to help so many, because of the kindhearted, generous people from all over the country that donate to our cause. We have volunteers that fill our bags” — Tom Provost, Founder, Bags and Grace