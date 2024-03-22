Acidification offset warming-induced increase in N2O production in estuarine and coastal sediments
Global warming and acidification, induced by a substantial increase in anthropogenic CO2 emissions, are expected to have profound impacts on biogeochemical cycles. However, underlying mechanisms of nitrous oxide (N2O) production in estuarine and coastal sediments remain rarely constrained under warming and acidification. Here, the responses of sediment N2O production pathways to warming and acidification were examined using a series of anoxic incubation experiments. Denitrification and N2O production were largely stimulated by the warming, while N2O production decreased under the acidification as well as the denitrification rate and electron transfer efficiency. Compared to warming alone, the combination of warming and acidification decreased N2O production by 26 ± 4%, which was mainly attributed to the decline of the N2O yield by fungal denitrification. Fungal denitrification was mainly responsible for N2O production under the warming condition, while bacterial denitrification predominated N2O production under the acidification condition. The reduced site preference of N2O under acidification reflects that the dominant pathways of N2O production were likely shifted from fungal to bacterial denitrification. In addition, acidification decreased the diversity and abundance of nirS-type denitrifiers, which were the keystone taxa mediating the low N2O production. Collectively, acidification can decrease sediment N2O yield through shifting the responsible production pathways, partly counteracting the warming-induced increase in N2O emissions, further reducing the positive climate warming feedback loop.
Li X., Qi M., Li Q., Wu B., Fu Y., Liang X., Yin G., Zheng Y., Dong H., Liu M. & Hou L., 2024. Acidification offset warming-induced increase in N2O production in estuarine and coastal sediments. Environmental Science and Technology 58(11): 4989-5002. Article.